Charing ports on any smartphone are a magnet for debris, whether it’s lint, dust, crumbs, or something else. To keep an iPhone charging optimally , you need to keep its port clean and clear. Here’s a quick and easy guide to cleaning your iPhone charging port without damaging anything.

Things you should avoid when cleaning your iPhone’s charging port

At least some of these points will seem like common sense, but they’re still worth bearing in mind.

How to safely clean your iPhone’s charging port

Before you get started, check your charging cable. If you discover it was your cable causing problems, or that it might clog up the port again, you’ll save yourself some trouble. Here’s a quick checklist on that front:

Are there any splits in the cable? Using a split cable is dangerous.

Has the cable gone brown (indicating overheating damage)?

Is anything dirty or scratched?

Are both ends of the cable functioning, not just the one that plugs into your phone?

Could your power source (adapter/wall socket or computer) be at fault? To test that last point, you’ll need to swap cables and/or sources.

If the cable is to blame for power issues, there’s not much you can do except buy a new cable. We’d recommend buying from reputable third-party brands like Anker or Amazon, since Apple charges too much for official accessories.