Roku Ultra vs Roku Ultra LT: Which streaming box should you prefer?

Roku makes a bunch of media streaming devices. If you want to buy a new Roku, you may have come across the Roku Ultra and the Roku Ultra LT. These two devices are very similar, but there is a slight difference in price and features. So, which Roku Ultra should you prefer? The regular Ultra or the LT variant? We explore the differences in these similarly-named media streaming boxes in this Roku Ultra vs Roku Ultra LT article.

Roku Ultra vs Roku Ultra LT: At a glance

Roku Ultra vs Roku Ultra LT: At a glance Roku Ultra supports Dolby Atmos, while the Ultra LT does not.

Roku Ultra has a USB port, which the Ultra LT does not.

Roku Ultra comes with the rechargeable Voice Remote Pro, which has programmable buttons, a "Hey Roku" wake word, and the ability to find a lost remote, while the Ultra LT gets a standard Voice Remote.

Roku Ultra gets JBL-branded wired earphones in the box, while the Ultra LT gets generic earphones.

Roku Ultra LT is a Walmart-exclusive product that is often cheaper but has fewer features.

Roku Ultra vs Roku Ultra LT: Specs

Roku Ultra (4802R) Roku Ultra LT (4801RW) TV compatibility

Roku Ultra (4802R) - HD TVs: Up to 1080p with upscaling from 720p

- 4K TVs: Up to 2160p (4K) at 60fps with upscaling from 720p and 1080p

- 4K HDR TVs: Supports Dolby Vision at 60fps, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG

Roku Ultra LT (4801RW) - HD TVs: Up to 1080p with upscaling from 720p

- 4K TVs: Up to 2160p (4K) at 60fps with upscaling from 720p and 1080p

- 4K HDR TVs: Supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG at 60fps

Networking

Roku Ultra (4802R) - 802.11ac dual-band MIMO Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz)

- 10/100 Base-T Ethernet

Roku Ultra LT (4801RW) - 802.11ac dual-band MIMO Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz)

- 10/100 Base-T Ethernet

Ports

Roku Ultra (4802R) - HDMI 2.0b

- Ethernet 10/100

- USB 3.0

Roku Ultra LT (4801RW) - HDMI 2.0b

- Ethernet 10/100



Audio features

Roku Ultra (4802R) - Digital stereo over HDMI

- DTS Digital Surround passthrough over HDMI

- Dolby Atmos decode via HDMI; requires Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers

Roku Ultra LT (4801RW) - Digital stereo over HDMI

- DTS Digital Surround passthrough over HDMI

- Supports passthrough of Dolby-encoded audio over HDMI

Remote control

Roku Ultra (4802R) Voice Remote Pro:

- "Hey Roku" wake word

- Headphone jack

- Rechargeable via USB-C

- Programmable buttons

- Plays beeping sounds to help find remote

Roku Ultra LT (4801RW) Standard Voice Remote:

- Headphone jack

- Uses 2x AA batteries

Compatibility

Roku Ultra (4802R) Works with:

- Apple AirPlay and HomeKit

- Google Home

- Alexa

Roku Ultra LT (4801RW) Works with:

- Apple AirPlay and HomeKit

- Google Home

- Alexa

Dimensions and weight

Roku Ultra (4802R) 127 x 124.4 x 25.4mm

167.2g

Roku Ultra LT (4801RW) 127 x 124.4 x 25.4mm

167.2g



As you can see, the Roku Ultra and the Roku Ultra LT are very similar.

Roku Ultra Roku Ultra LT

The media streaming box is the same, with the Ultra LT missing out on the USB 3.0 port on the back.

Roku Ultra Roku Ultra LT

Curiously, Roku mentions the weight of both boxes to be the same, though we presume that the Ultra LT will be slightly lighter as it has one less port and button.

A big chunk of the differences between the two streaming boxes are in the remote. The remotes may look similar, but the Ultra LT’s remote skips out certain functions despite including buttons for the same.

The Roku Ultra comes with the Roku Voice Remote Pro, while the Roku Ultra gets the standard Roku Voice Remote. The Voice Remote Pro has many nice features, including the ability to charge via USB-C, two user-programmable buttons, a “Hey Roku” wake word functionality, and the ability to have the remote make beeping sounds when lost. The standard Voice Remote uses 2x AA batteries and also misses out on the other functions.

Roku Ultra remote - Voice Remote Pro Roku Ultra LT remote - standard voice remote

Further, the most significant difference in technical specifications is that the Roku Ultra supports Dolby Atmos, but the Ultra LT does not. Both of them support Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.

The Roku Ultra also comes with JBL-branded wired earphones in the box. In comparison, the Ultra LT comes with a generic pair of wired earphones in the box. Both of these earphones can be plugged into the remote for private listening.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Beyond these differences, the two media streaming boxes are the same. Both can connect to Wi-Fi and ethernet to let you access online content. You can stream the best movies and the best TV shows on both of these boxes. Both the boxes support 4K HDR content.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Both of them get automatic software updates for the underlying Roku OS. Supported OTT apps on both boxes include Roku Channel, Netflix, Spectrum, Apple TV Plus, Hulu, Tubi, Disney Plus, Peacock, Max (formerly known as HBO Max), Paramount+, YouTube TV, and more. You can also stream music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, SiriusXM, iHeart, and more, on both.

Roku Ultra vs Roku Ultra LT: Price

Roku Ultra: $100 Roku Ultra LT: $79

There is a price difference between the launch pricing of the Roku Ultra and the Roku Ultra LT. However, since both these devices are a few years old, you can frequently spot them at a discount during the sale season. The Roku Ultra has gone down to as little as $70, while the Ultra LT has been spotted at $30. However, prices rise back up once the sale period ends.

Roku Ultra (4802R) Roku Ultra LT (4801RW)

The Roku Ultra LT is a Walmart-exclusive product. There are listings for the Ultra LT on Amazon, but beware, as they are for the older generation, which has a blue box. The current generation Ultra LT has a purple box, similar to the Ultra’s. If you want to purchase the Ultra LT, be sure to buy it from Walmart and match the model number to the ones we mention.

Roku Ultra vs Roku Ultra LT: Which streaming box should you buy?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Roku Ultra and Ultra LT are similar products, with very few dollars separating them. We recommend the Roku Ultra to most people since it offers a complete experience. The Roku Ultra LT makes sense only if you are getting it at throwaway prices, and even then, an argument can be made about upgrading to the Ultra since the price difference is not that much.