Roku Ultra 2024 drops to its lowest price ever, here's how to check if you're eligible for the offer

TL;DR Roku is currently offering a special discount on its most premium streaming box.

The 40% off Roku Ultra 2024 promo is only available to select customers.

You should check your Roku account and your email to see if you’re one of the lucky few eligible for the discount.

Roku recently announced a big sale on its streaming devices and dongles, offering a 22% discount on the top-of-the-line Roku Ultra 2024 and 40% off the Roku Express 4K+. The devices are still available at discounted prices on Amazon, but if you’ve been a loyal Roku customer, the company might have a special offer for you.

According to user reports on Reddit, Roku currently has a special promotion on the Roku Ultra 2024 that brings it down to its lowest price ever. This promo is reportedly available to select customers, and if you’re one of the lucky few, you can grab it for just $59.99. That’s a fantastic price for a streaming box that offers a host of premium features, including Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support, 30% better performance than other Roku players, the Smart Remote Pro, Wi-Fi 6, and built-in Ethernet and USB ports.

You can snag this deal by logging into your Roku account and checking the offers section. Some users also report receiving a promotional email with the offer, so it might be worth sifting through your inbox if you don’t see the deal in your Roku account. Note that this exclusive promo isn’t available on the company’s website or through other retailers, and you’ll have to click on the link in the My offers page or the promotional email to get the special discount.

If the offer isn’t available on your account, you can grab the Roku Ultra 2024 at Amazon for $77.98 (22% off), or if you’re on a tight budget, you can snag the Roku Express 4K+ for $24 (40% off) instead.

