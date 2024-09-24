Google TV Streamer faces fresh competition as Roku launches its best streaming box yet

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Roku has launched the latest iteration of its Ultra streaming box, called the Roku Ultra 2024.

The Roku Ultra 2024 supports 4K HDR streaming and has a new remote with backlit buttons and USB-C charging.

It integrates with Roku smart home devices, allowing voice control and access to cameras and smart lights directly from the TV.

Roku has launched its latest streaming device, the Roku Ultra 2024, coinciding with the release of the all-new Google TV Streamer. Both devices promise top-tier streaming experiences and the convenience of smart home functionality, setting the stage for a head-to-head clash between two industry giants.

The Roku Ultra 2024 is equipped with support for 4K resolution, HDR10 Plus, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive viewing and listening experience. Roku claims that the Ultra 2024 is “more than 30% faster than other Roku players,” though it has not provided specifics on RAM or storage capacity. The device employs advanced machine learning to predict which app the user will open next, delivering the “snappiest app loading to date,” according to Roku.

One of the standout features of the Roku Ultra 2024 is its bundled Voice Remote Pro (2nd edition). This enhanced remote retains familiar features like hands-free voice commands, TV power and volume controls, and a lost remote finder. However, the updated remote comes with new additions, including backlit buttons for easier use in the dark and USB-C charging.

The redesigned remote also includes two new buttons: Quick Launch, for accessing personalized shortcuts, and Live TV Guide, which provides a gateway to over 400 free live TV channels. Notably, the Google TV Streamer also introduced a ‘Find my Remote’ button.

Smart features on the Roku Ultra 2024 Beyond streaming, both Roku and Google are positioning their new devices as central hubs for the smart home. The Roku Ultra offers seamless integration with specific Roku smart home products like the Doorbell Camera, enabling features such as viewing the camera feed directly on the TV screen through voice commands. It also supports control over Roku’s smart lights and other smart devices.

The Google TV Streamer similarly features built-in Google Home app access for controlling compatible devices. However, it takes a step further with an integrated Thread router, enabling the operation of all Matter-enabled smart home devices without straining the Wi-Fi network.

The Roku Ultra 2024 counters with Wi-Fi 6 support, and the thoughtful inclusion of an HDMI cable in the box, both of which the Google TV Streamer lacks. Both the Roku Ultra 2024 and the Google TV Streamer are priced at $99.99, and they seem pretty evenly matched based on their feature set.

The Roku Ultra 2024 is available immediately from Roku.com, with wider retail availability expected in the coming weeks.

