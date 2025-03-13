This Roku Smart TV is a steal right now at 44% off

Roku

We don’t all have a four-figure budget for our next TV, but you don’t need that sort of cash in 2025. A Roku Smart TV is one of the most affordable ways to upgrade, and that’s even more true today with this huge price drop. Thanks to a 44% markdown, the 40-inch Select Series model of the Roku Smart TV is just $128 on Amazon. Roku Smart TV — 40-inch Select Series for $128 ($102 off)

We’ve only seen this smart gogglebox cheaper once before, and that was only $9 lower for a single day earlier in the year. That makes this a rare opportunity to save, as well as giving you the chance to pick up the HD smart TV for $30 less than its 32-inch counterpart.

Roku is best enjoyed on the manufacturer’s own hardware, and this TV features a bright and clear picture for your movies, shows, and games. Designed for fast and easy streaming, it boasts quick app launches and a customizable home screen, putting your favorite streaming services and inputs front and center.

The Roku integration lets you enjoy over 400 live TV channels and free entertainment, including Roku Originals, hit movies, and family content — all without a subscription. A no-nonsense voice remote lets you search, play, and control your TV hands-free. Plus, enhanced audio ensures clear dialogue and richer sound. For smart home integration, Roku Select TVs can connect to Roku cameras and doorbells, displaying live feeds directly on your screen.

We don’t know how long this Amazon deal will last, so catch it while you can. The widget above takes you there.

