Roku rolls out new smart home features with a surprise addition

Roku is also introducing and rolling out a new Picture-in-Picture feature for camera feeds.

Roku TV and players are quite popular in the market. They give users access to Roku OS as an alternative operating system if they don’t want to get into Android TV or others. Roku recently announced new features like Camera Carousel, expanded notifications for Roku TVs, and Web View to access camera feeds from other web devices. Now, Roku is rolling out all of these features and bringing Picture-in-Picture functionality for your camera feed.

Roku had previously announced these features for the Roku Smart Home: Camera Carousel: Automatically cycles through each camera feed on your TV, using motion detection to display the camera where the action is happening.

More notifications on the TV: You will now receive alerts on your TV (in addition to your phone) when your camera detects pets, packages, and people. This feature needs a Camera subscription.

You will now receive alerts on your TV (in addition to your phone) when your camera detects pets, packages, and people. This feature needs a Camera subscription. Roku Smart Home Web View: Users can now conveniently monitor all camera feeds from any browser by visiting cameras.roku.com.

These Smart Home integration features were announced earlier this fall and are now rolling out to Roku users.

As part of its holiday update, Roku now also allows you to pin your camera feeds to your Roku TV screen. So, when you are streaming the best movies or fantastic TV shows, you can still keep an eye on what’s going on in your house through the Picture-in-Picture feed.

This feature is compatible with all Roku indoor and outdoor wired cameras and can be accessed on “most” 4K Roku players and TVs (the company hasn’t yet mentioned which exact devices, though). These features round-up as good ecosystem integration features for Roku devices, building up brand loyalty in the process.

Have you received these new features through a Roku OS update? How do you like them? Let us know in the comments below!

