Roku Indoor Camera deal: a 1080p Wi-Fi 6 home camera for $14.99

Pet checks, baby monitoring, and keeping an eye on a room while you are away are exactly the kind of jobs the Roku Indoor Camera is built for. It is also one of the cheaper early Prime Day camera deals around right now.

Amazon is selling it for $14.99 instead of the $29.99 RRP. That works out to a 50% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it beats the lowest price we have seen this year of $19.49.

The Roku Indoor Camera is a wired, plug-in model, so it is ready for indoor use without much setup. It records 1080p HD video, offers color night vision, and uses WDR to help with tricky lighting. You also get a 120-degree field of view and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Live video can be viewed in the Roku Smart Home app or on compatible Roku TVs and players, which is a useful feature for people already using the Roku ecosystem. Motion and sound alerts, two-way audio, and customizable detection zones are included, along with support for Alexa, Google Home, and Roku Voice.

The camera has a 4.4-star rating, and additional features such as 14-day cloud video clips, smart object detection, and event filtering are available with a Roku Smart Home Subscription.

To grab the deal, buyers need Amazon Prime. Anyone who does not already have a membership can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

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