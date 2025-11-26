Snag the Roku Indoor Camera for just $14.99 this Black Friday

If you’ve been eyeing some smart home upgrades, now might be the perfect time to jump in. The Roku Indoor Camera, known for its 1080p HD video and full-color night vision, is currently enjoying an impressive Black Friday discount. It’s at a record-low price. Roku Indoor Camera for $14.99 (50% off)

Previously tagged at $29.99, the Roku Indoor Camera is now available for just $14.99. That’s 50% off the retail price, making it an attractive option for anyone looking to bolster their home security without breaking the bank. This is the lowest price it’s been, offering a great saving opportunity.

The Roku Indoor Camera packs a punch with features like motion and sound detection, customizable zones, and easy integration with Roku TVs and the Roku Smart Home mobile app. It also supports voice controls via Roku Voice, Alexa, or Google Assistant, making operations smooth and convenient. With Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, it promises improved connectivity, and even without a subscription, you can access basics like live streaming and alerts. However, keep in mind that for features like 14-day cloud storage, a subscription might be required.

This deal is an excellent chance to snag a reliable home security camera at a fraction of the normal cost. Check it out if you’re looking to add some smarts to your home!

