The Roku Black Friday sale includes 59% savings on the Roku Outdoor Camera

Roku has joined the Black Friday party, and it’s not holding back. From streaming to smart home, all manner of flagship Roku devices are subject to huge markdowns, including the Roku Outdoor Camera. The home security gadget is almost 60% off on Amazon right now, dropping it to just $19.99. Roku Outdoor Camera for $19.99 ($39 off)

It’s an insane discount worthy of the season, and it’s not like this is a tired deal on an old device. The camera only hit the market earlier this year and hadn’t dropped below $35 before the sale started. Other variations of the device are also part of the promotion, including $29.99 ($20 off) for the Wi-Fi 6 version or $49.88 ($15 off) for the wireless model.

If you’re more interested in an upgrade to your entertainment center than your security setup, the sale has you covered. For instance, the already affordable Roku Streambar SE is down from $100 to just $69, while the latest version of the Roku Express 4K Plus is 40% off at only $24.

Here are a few of our other favorite offers on Roku devices:

