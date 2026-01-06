Roborock marches into 2026 with a robot vacuum equipped with legs

TL;DR Roborock’s CES lineup introduces the Saros Rover, a robot vacuum with legs it can balance on.

The Saros lineup is also adding two new 20-series high-end models, including one with a sonic mop.

Roborock rounds things out with the affordable new Qrevo Curv 2 Flow and F25 ACE Pro we/dry vac.

We knew it was going to be something big, something fantastical — last year at CES, Roborock gave a vacuum a robot arm, and lately it’s been teasing what sure looked like another major mobility breakthrough. Sure enough, today in Las Vegas, Roborock has unveiled its latest smart home cleaning solutions, including the Saros Rover, a “wheel-leg” robotic vacuum that can pass over obstacles, climb stairs — and even jump.

Saros Rover Wheel-Leg Robovac

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Right now, the Saros Rover is still very much in development, but at CES Roborock is giving us an early preview of what to expect from the technology. The Rover is equipped with a pair of hinged legs, each with a wheel on the end, and capable of operating independently. Even when perched up on its legs, software keeps the Rover level and balanced — like a Segway or hoverboard.

Compared to past stair-scaling solutions like eufy’s MarsWalker platform, the Saros Rover sounds much more practical. While the MarsWalker just carries your vacuum up the stairs, releasing it at the top, the Rover can actually clean each step as it scales its way up and down. It also supports curved staircases, and can even climb things that aren’t stairs at all — like ramps.

Seeing the Rover in action, maybe the coolest thing about it is how it manages to clean the stairs as it ascends them. In order to maintain stability, the vacuum keeps one of its legs extended down to the step below. Then when it’s done sweeping up, it can pull that leg back up and get ready to climb the next step.

For as intriguing as that all sounds, the Rover isn’t ready for production just yet, and we’ll have to wait until we get a little closer to its retail launch to paint the rest of the picture of what to expect from it, including the big question of price. While we’ve got that to look forward to, Roborock still has plenty of other new hardware it’s ready to show off today.

Saros 20 and Saros 20 Sonic

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Even without legs, the Saros 20 is built with mobility in mind, and introduces Roborock’s latest AdaptiLift Chassis 3.0 system, capable of scaling transitions of up to 3.3 inches between rooms. To help find its way around, the vacuum leans on StarSight Autonomous System 2.0 navigation, which maps your home in 3D and can recognize over 200 different types of objects, to know what it should avoid.

Behind all this is a powerful vacuum, delivering 35,000 Pa suction. Combined with its FlexiArm, it can even reach into those little toekick cutouts under your cabinets, cleaning right up to the edge.

The Saros 20 does double-duty with its mop, with dual heads spinning as fast as 200RPM and up to 12N downward pressure to help with stubborn messes. After scrubbing through a nasty one, the RockDock helps clean things up with 212F water, followed by 131F warm air drying.

Roborock

Compared to the Saros 20, the Saros 20 Sonic retains that AdaptiLift climbing system and powerful vacuum, while making a few changes elsewhere. For instance, the Sonic is optimized for fitting into tight spaces (it’s just 3.1 inches high) and can temporarily retract its LiDAR sensor to fit under furniture, utilizing its cameras to navigate.

But the big deal with the 20 Sonic is its VibraRise 5.0 Mopping System, vibrating up to 4,000 times per minute. With just one, big, single mop head, it will clean to the edges of the floor without leaving gaps, and dials up downwards pressure to 14N for a little extra “ommph” with caked-on messes.

Pricing and availability for both the Roborock Saros 20 and Saros 20 Sonic will be announced at some point later into 2026.

Qrevo Curv 2 Flow

Roborock

If you don’t need quite that much raw power, the latest entry in Roborock’s Qrevo Curv series might be more your speed. This one’s still no slouch, delivering 20,000 Pa suction suction and wiping up with its continuously self-cleaning SpiraFlow mop. The mop’s 10.6-in roller spins at up to 220RPM and scrubs with a hefty 15N of pressure.

On-board smarts let the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow change cleaning strategies on the fly, recognizing what kind of mess it’s dealing with and autonomously deciding between its vacuum or mop to tackle it.

Roborock’s dock can let you go over two months between emptying its dust bin, and high-temperature 167F water cleaning and 131F warm air drying will help keep the mop in top cleaning shape.

Pet lovers will appreciate not just the vacuum’s ability to recognize their furry friends, but even snap pictures of them or support saying “hi” over a remote video call when you’re away from home.

Sales of the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow open on January 19, at an introductory price of $849, rising to $999 once February rolls around.

F25 ACE Pro

Roborock

Finally, if you’re more the DIY type, Roborock has a new handheld wet/dry vac that’s ready for you to grab and use at a moment’s notice.

On the vacuum side, we’re looking at 25,000 Pa suction, but it’s the wet side of things that might be the real star here. The F25 ACE Pro combines 430 RPM rotation speed with 30N downward pressure and a new, extra-large water tank to scrub away even challenging messes. For the worst of them, you can generate ultra-dense foam with millions of microbubbles on demand.

Helping keep the F25 ACE Pro clean long-term, Roborock employs hair-rejection scrapers that keep the brush working jam-free, and the base dock’s 203F high-temp washing and 203F hot-air drying makes sure it’s always good and ready the next time you need to use it.

Like with the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow, Roborock’s offering an initial discount for early adopters, opening sales on January 19 for $549. Once February rolls around, that rises to $699.

