Roborock's latest smart mower could be the closest thing to hands-free lawn care yet

Roborock

TL;DR Roborock has launched the RockNeo Q110H in the US, a robotic lawnmower that uses RTK navigation, visual mapping, and stereo vision to mow around obstacles and navigate challenging yards.

An upcoming AI-powered mapping update will automate setup, allowing the mower to learn lawn boundaries and optimize its routes with minimal manual input.

Priced at $1,299 ($1,169 at launch), the mower includes app controls, rain detection, multi-zone scheduling, and optional anti-theft tracking for a more hands-off lawn care experience.

Roborock is expanding its lineup of home robotics products in the US with the launch of the new RockNeo Q110H robotic lawnmower. At the heart of this lawnmower is a navigation system that combines RTK positioning with visual mapping, enabling the mower to maintain its course even in areas that typically challenge robotic outdoor equipment.

According to Roborock, it can continue mowing under dense tree cover, navigate tight corners, and pass through narrow spaces as small as 2.3 feet wide without losing track of its route.

The company is also planning to make the setup easier over time. An upcoming OTA update will introduce AI-powered mapping, enabling the mower to automatically learn lawn boundaries and optimize its mowing pattern during its first few runs.

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Obstacle avoidance is another major focus. Using a stereo vision system, the RockNeo Q110H can identify and respond to common yard objects, such as toys, gardening tools, and outdoor furniture. It can also detect people and animals and steer away from them, helping it continue mowing without frequent interruptions.

Roborock

Roborock says the mower is designed to handle the realities of everyday yards rather than perfectly landscaped showpieces. The mower is claimed to climb slopes of up to 45% and cross obstacles up to 4cm high while maintaining a consistent cut. It is also rated IPX6 for water resistance and automatically detects rain. When wet weather arrives, the mower returns to its charging station and resumes work once conditions improve.

For users who want cleaner edges along fences and walls, Roborock is offering an optional PreciEdge cutting module. The accessory allows the mower to trim closer to borders, reducing the amount of manual touch-up work required after a mowing session. However, the module is sold separately.

Like most smart home devices, the RockNeo Q110H is controlled through a companion app. Users can create schedules, manage multiple lawn zones, monitor mowing progress in real time, and enable a Wildlife-Friendly Mode that pauses mowing during selected hours to help protect nocturnal animals.

Roborock

Roborock is also offering an optional 4G and anti-theft module. The add-on, which is sold separately, includes real-time location tracking, remote alerts, a PIN lock, and an alarm that is triggered if the mower is lifted or moved outside its designated area.

The RockNeo Q110H should be available now in the US on Amazon for $1,299. The company is also offering an introductory promotion through June 16 that lowers the price to $1,169. We’re currently seeing some price fluctuation for reasons only known to Amazon, but it should revert to the launch price if you check back through the promotional period.

Robot vacuums have already earned a place in many homes, taking one household chore off the to-do list. Roborock appears to be betting that lawn mowing could be next. With features such as AI-powered navigation and automated mapping, the RockNeo Q110H is designed to make lawn care more hands-off for homeowners.

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