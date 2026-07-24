One ring to track them all: RingConn teams up with Lord of the Rings

RingConn

TL;DR RingConn has launched its Gen 3 smart ring alongside an official Lord of the Rings partnership with Warner Bros.

The $349 wearable tracks sleep, activity, women’s health, and sleep apnea patterns without requiring a subscription.

Eligible US buyers can apparently receive LOTR-themed rewards.

Linking your new smart ring with the most notoriously corrupting piece of jewelry in fiction might not seem like the obvious marketing move. Then again, plenty of people have spent the last 25 years wishing they could get their hands on the One Ring, and RingConn is now leaning into that enthusiasm with an official Lord of the Rings partnership.

Which Oura Ring 5 alternative would you consider? 1166 votes Samsung Galaxy Ring 32 % RingConn Gen 3 23 % Ultrahuman Ring Pro 19 % Amazfit Helio Ring 14 % None of the above 9 % Other (let us know in the comments!) 3 %

As reported by TechRadar, the company has teamed up with Warner Bros. to mark the 25th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. The collaboration arrives alongside the wider release of the RingConn Gen 3, which is now available to buy for $349 after going up for preorder earlier this year.

The ring itself hasn’t been redesigned to resemble its rather more sinister Middle-earth counterpart, so don’t expect glowing inscriptions or the sudden ability to disappear. Instead, eligible US buyers can apparently receive limited-edition extras depending on when they place their order, although the details aren’t especially clear on the campaign page. Reports elsewhere online suggest that a limited number of qualifying buyers will receive a digital code redeemable for three movies from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

Away from the movie tie-in, the RingConn Gen 3 tracks activity, sleep, women’s health, and sleep apnea patterns, while also introducing vibration alerts for things such as sedentary reminders and a low battery. It works with Android and iOS, doesn’t require an additional subscription, and offers up to 14 days of battery life with vibration alerts switched off.

At $349, RingConn is positioning the Gen 3 as an alternative to better-known smart rings such as the Oura Ring. Middle-earth-themed rewards probably won’t be the deciding factor for everyone, but they’re better than nothing. Just try not to become strangely possessive of your new smart ring.

RingConn Gen 3 RingConn Gen 3 MSRP: $349.00 RingConn's latest smart ring boasts improved sensors, new vascular health features, and up to 14 days of battery life, all without charging users a subscription fee. See price at Amazon

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