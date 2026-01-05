RingConn’s new smart ring gives you insights on your blood pressure

RingConn

TL;DR The RingConn Gen 3 is making its debut at CES 2026, and its headline features are the new blood pressure insights and built-in vibration motor.

RingConn also promises longer battery life with the new smart ring.

It’s more inclusive and stylish, expanding to 10 sizes for a better fit and offering five jewelry-like finishes.

Smart rings have stayed pretty much the same for a while, so if yours still works, there hasn’t been a big reason to upgrade. That’s starting to change. At CES 2026, RingConn is launching the Gen 3, which promises more than just a small update over Gen 2.

The RingConn Gen 3 still uses titanium but now comes in five colors and three finishes: Brushed Silver, Brushed Rose Gold, Polished Future Silver, Royal Gold, and a new Matte Black. Unlike Gen 2’s limited options, Gen 3 looks more like jewelry you’d want to wear.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Sizing is another quiet but meaningful improvement. The Gen 2 topped out with nine sizes, which worked for most people but left some users out. Gen 3 expands that to 10 sizes, ranging from size 6 to 15. If you needed a larger ring before, this alone could be reason enough to look again.

The headline feature, though, is smart vibration. Unlike the Gen 2, which relied entirely on your phone for feedback, Gen 3 adds a built-in vibration module. Now, you can get real-time health alerts directly from the ring, without needing your phone to buzz.

RingConn is also teasing blood pressure insights like the Circular Ring 2, which will be available in a future update. This doesn’t mean medical-grade blood pressure readings, and RingConn is clear about that. Instead, the ring tracks trends over time to help users spot changes and potential risks earlier.

Battery life is getting a boost, too. RingConn says Gen 3 uses an upgraded battery system designed to last longer during daily wear. Exact numbers aren’t final yet, but it’s positioned as an improvement over Gen 2’s already solid endurance.

The RingConn Gen 2 is still a strong option. It set the standard for the brand with its lightweight titanium, reliable sleep and activity tracking, and no monthly fees. However, it didn’t offer direct interaction or advanced health features.

Gen 3 addresses those missing features. It doesn’t reinvent the category, but it does add useful new abilities for everyday use.

Follow