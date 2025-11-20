Catch the first deal ever on the RingConn Gen 2 — down to just $209 (30% off)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Looking to add a bit of tech flair to your health and wellness journey? The RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring could be just the gadget you need. It’s currently experiencing its first-ever Amazon discount, thanks to the Black Friday sale, and it’s no small markdown — the smart ring is available for just $209 today, down from its standard price of $299. This is a significant 30% discount from the RRP.

We called this smart ring the best option for a subscription-free experience. With its solid health-tracking capabilities, the RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring is designed to monitor various indicators like heart rate, SpO₂, and even sleep trends. It’s particularly noteworthy for not requiring an app subscription, which can be a money-saver if you’re aiming to keep costs down. The battery life is another highlight, often lasting over ten days per charge — making frequent recharges a thing of the past. RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring for $209.00 (30% off)

This smart ring brings sleep apnea monitoring into your sampling of everyday health metrics, featuring roughly 90% accuracy, though individual experiences may vary. While it excels at health tracking, it’s less focused on detailed fitness tracking. If you’re in the market for a useful and affordable health-monitoring smart ring, this deal during the holiday shopping season could be a fantastic opportunity.

Hit the link above to find the deal. Stock may be limited, so don’t mull over the offer for too long if you’re interested.

Follow