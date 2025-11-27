Capture every detail with this year’s Ring Wired Doorbell Plus Black Friday sale

Looking to enhance the security of your home with a top-notch doorbell? The Ring Wired Doorbell Plus is now available at a great price. Normally selling for $179.99, you can grab this doorbell for only $143.99 during Black Friday, a 20% discount off the retail price. Ring Wired Doorbell Plus for $143.99 (20%% off)

The Ring Wired Doorbell Plus just came out, and this is the first time it goes on sale. It stands out with its Retinal 2K resolution, providing crisp and clear video around the clock. Its low-light sight and adaptive night vision allow for vibrant color footage even when it’s almost dark outside. With a broad 1:1 field-of-view at 140 degrees both horizontally and vertically, you won’t miss a thing. The 4X enhanced zoom provides detailed coverage, allowing you to see everything, even from far away.

Additionally, it features radar-powered 3D motion detection with customizable motion zones, providing accurate alerts whenever there’s activity around your door. Installation is a breeze thanks to its compatibility with standard doorbell wiring systems, and it connects using Wi-Fi 6 for seamless performance.

This product has a solid review score of 4.4 stars on Amazon, reassuring that it’s a reliable choice for your home. Keep your home secure and easily monitor what’s happening outside with this top-rated doorbell at a great price.

The only thing to keep in mind is that this is a wired model. This means the installation process will be a bit more involved, but you also won’t ever need to worry about charging it!

