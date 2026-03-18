Hot sale: All Ring Outdoor Cam security cameras drop to record-lows!

All of these offers come directly from Amazon, which owns the Ring brand. These are “limited time deals”, and the discounts apply to all color versions, when available.

Ring Outdoor Cam

The Ring Outdoor Cam is the most affordable in its series, but don’t mistake it for a lackluster security camera. On the contrary, you get a really nice experience for the price, and I actually personally use a couple of these. Just keep your expectations in check.

You’ll enjoy plenty of features, including Full HD recording, motion detection, motion alerts, live view, two-way talking, night vision, Alexa support, and more.

Not only that, but this camera works both indoors and outdoors. It’s weather-resistant, so it can survive rain, snow, dust, and more. It runs on a battery, but you won’t have to worry about it often. Battery life is estimated at up to a year, depending on usage. When it dies, pull out the battery, charge it for a few hours, and put it back in the security camera.

For being a base model, you’re getting quite a nice experience, right?

Ring Outdoor Cam Plus

The Ring Outdoor Cam is great for just $49.99, but if you care for my opinion, I would say the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus offers the best bang for the buck in today’s Ring deals. It’s only $10 more, and you get a significantly better security camera.

This one upgrades the video resolution to 2K, but that is only the beginning. It features pre-roll video, for example, a feature usually reserved for high-end cameras. It also upgrades the Wi-Fi to dual-band, with support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

Of course, you’ll also enjoy all the other standard features, such as Low Light Sight, motion detection, alerts, Alexa support, and much more. It’s also weatherproof and battery-powered. Mine usually lasts about 4 months or so before I need to recharge.

Ring Outdoor Cam Pro

If you want a serious security camera, and are willing to pay for the extra performance and features, you can’t go wrong with the Ring Outdoor Cam Pro. It’s the best security camera you can get from Ring, without upgrading to models with integrated lighting.

For starters, this one records in 4K resolution, offering a much clearer view of what’s happening. Ring claims you can zoom in by 10x and still get ample detail, including an intruder’s face. In addition to the standard Low Light Sight, you will enjoy Adaptive Night Vision, as well as the improved 3D Motion Detection.

The rest of the features are pretty standard. This one also gets dual-band Wi-Fi, two-way talking, motion detection, Alexa support, and more. It is also weather-resistant, and pre-roll is included with the plug-in version.

Another cool feature is that it has PoE+ support. This stands for “power over Ethernet”, so you can keep it powered and connected to the internet with a single cable. No more worrying about Wi-Fi connectivity or battery swapping! There is one very important thing to keep in mind before purchasing any of these cameras! Most features are only available to Ring Protect Plan subscribers. You can learn more about plans and pricing here.

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