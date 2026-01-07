Ring camera owners are getting some major upgrades in 2026

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Ring is rolling out smarter AI alerts that focus on unusual activity instead of constant notifications.

A new Ring Appstore now adds third-party apps for things like pool safety, pets, and home maintenance.

Ring is also launching Fire Watch to help communities get timely wildfire warnings through the Neighbors section of the Ring app.

Ring has announced a wave of new upgrades for users at CES 2026. From unusual activity alerts to a brand new app store and wildfire detection, these updates bring a lot more intelligence to Ring cameras.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

A key upgrade coming to Ring cameras is AI Unusual Event Alerts. Instead of notifying you about every bit of motion, Ring cameras will now learn what’s normal around your home and only alert you when something out of the ordinary happens.

For example, if your yard is usually quiet and a group of animals suddenly shows up, Ring will flag that as unusual and notify you. Ring says the system will adapt to your daily patterns over time and cut down on any unnecessary alerts.

The feature uses Ring’s Video Descriptions to understand what’s happening in each clip and will roll out later this month for users with certain Ring subscription plans.

Ring is also expanding Active Warnings, which lets cameras speak up when they detect something suspicious.

When a person is detected, Ring’s AI analyzes the scene and plays a context-aware audio warning based on where the person is and what they’re doing. For users subscribed to Ring’s Virtual Security Guard service, the camera can play a quick warning message while a live agent reviews the situation.

You’ll also be able to choose which cameras use Active Warnings depending on whether your system is set to Away, Home, or Disarmed.

A new Ring Appstore with third-party apps

Ring

Another big addition is the Ring Appstore. The platform is launching in Spring 2026 and brings third-party apps directly into the Ring experience. The idea is to give users access to apps for better, more comprehensive monitoring.

At launch and shortly after, Ring says users will see apps like: PoolScout, which can tell the difference between toddlers, adults, and pets and alert you before someone reaches a pool.

Meld, which analyzes dog behavior and flags unusual activity when you’re away.

Maytronics, which uses camera footage to spot potential pool equipment issues and suggest next steps. The Ring Appstore will be available in the Ring app and online for US users with compatible subscriptions. Some apps might also require separate accounts or fees.

Wildfire alerts with Fire Watch

Ring

Finally, Ring has announced a new feature called Fire Watch. It’s built into the Neighbors section of the Ring app and combines wildfire intelligence with real-world reports from Ring camera owners.

The goal is to provide earlier warnings, real-time updates, and on-the-ground information during fast-moving wildfire events. Ring is launching the feature to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Los Angeles fires, with the goal of improving community monitoring of such events.

Follow