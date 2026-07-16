Retroid showcases full color lineup for the Pocket Nova

TL;DR Retroid has shared new images of the Pocket Nova.

The handheld is shown off in every available colorway.

A recently published video shows off the Pocket Nova in action.

Since its launch in late June, retro handheld fans have been patiently waiting to get their hands on the Retroid Pocket Nova. As shipping is expected to begin in late July, the wait won’t be much longer. To help keep you satiated until that time comes, Retroid has provided a new look at the Android-powered gaming device.

In a social post, Retroid shared a gallery of new Pocket Nova pictures. These pictures showcase the handheld in every available color option. There are seven colors in total, and going in order of the gallery below, these include Ice Blue, Clear Purple, Watermelon, Crystal, 16Bit, GC, and Black.

In the images below, you can see all of the colors grouped together in a single photo. There’s also an image that shows the handheld with the screen on. It also gives you a sense of how the system will fit in your hands.

These images weren’t the only thing Retroid shared regarding the Pocket Nova. The company also recently uploaded a hands-on video, showing the device in action. The person appears to be playing F-Zero AX on the Android handheld.

As a refresher, the Retroid Pocket Nova comes with a 4.5-inch 4:3 OLED panel, a Qualcomm QCS8550 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You can get the 8GB/128GB model for $229, which is available in Black, 16Bit, and GC. The 12GB/128GB model brings that price up to $269 and is available in the same three colorways. If you want Ice Blue, Crystal, Watermelon, or Clear Purple, you’ll need to pay $274 on Retroid’s website.

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