Retroid Pocket Nova pre-orders open soon, but you'll have to wait for shipping

TL;DR Retroid has revealed when Pocket Nova pre-orders will go live.

You’ll be able to place an order starting today at 9:00 PM ET.

Shipping is scheduled to start at the end of July.

After days of teasing, Retroid finally launched the Pocket Nova yesterday, revealing the full specs and pricing info. The only information that was missing from the announcement was pre-order and shipping details. Now the final pieces of the puzzle have fallen into place.

Over on Discord, Retroid officially revealed when pre-orders of its latest Android gaming handheld would go live. Pre-orders will begin on June 26 at 9:00 PM ET. So, if you were planning on getting one, only hours are separating you from placing an order. When pre-orders go live, you’ll be able to place your order on Retroid’s website.

As a refresher, the Retroid Pocket Nova comes in two configurations, with the entry-level model (8GB/128GB) priced at $229. Meanwhile, the 12GB/128GB model starts at $269. Given how things have been going lately in the gaming landscape, you may want to be an early adopter as this may be the cheapest this handheld will be until the component crisis is solved.

Although pre-orders start today, it will be a little while before the system reaches your hands. The Retroid team reportedly confirmed to Retro Dodo that shipments are expected to start at the “end of July.”

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