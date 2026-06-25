Retroid Pocket Nova launched, and it's a compact powerhouse for under $250

TL;DR Retroid has revealed the full spec sheet for the upcoming Pocket Nova handheld.

The handheld is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and 27W charging.

Retroid also confirmed a starting price of $229 for the 8GB/128GB model.

Retroid has been teasing the arrival of the Pocket Nova in recent days, and it’s already revealed the design, chip, and screen details. Now, the popular Android handheld maker has actually launched the device.

Retroid posted the Pocket Nova spec sheet on Discord today, revealing hitherto-unknown features. These newly revealed specs include a 5,000mAh battery, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, a sole 128GB option, 27W wired charging, and DisplayPort support via USB-C.

Other notable features include active cooling (as you’d expect from a handheld), a 3.5mm port, a microSD card slot, and Android 13. The dimensions also reveal a device that’s a little wider, taller, and thinner than the compact AYANEO Pocket S Mini. It’s also narrower, shorter, and slightly thinner than the well-received ANBERNIC RG 477M. Furthermore, the 255-gram weight means it’s lighter than both of these devices — no surprise given the plastic build.

These new details join a few previously revealed specs, such as the QCS8550 chipset (effectively the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) and a 4.5-inch 4:3 OLED panel (1,280 x 960, 120Hz). So the Retroid Pocket Nova certainly looks like a very capable Android handheld.

The company also posted pricing info minutes before this article was published. Expect to pay $229 for the 8GB/128GB model in non-transparent colors, while the 12GB/128GB model starts at $269. Retroid is also offering a free back shell and screen protector as part of a pre-order bonus.

This price tag means it’s slightly cheaper than the $244 Retroid Pocket 6. The Pocket 6 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 120Hz OLED screen.

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