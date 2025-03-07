Retroid confirms plans to give new Game Boy-like handheld the best screen in the biz

Retroid

TL;DR Retroid confirmed that its upcoming vertical handheld will have a 3.92-inch AMOLED screen.

That’s likely the same panel as the AYANEO Pocket DMG, which is widely considered the best of its size.

The device will launch this Spring alongside a clamshell foldable with a 5.5-inch display.

Retroid is gearing up for two big releases in the next few months, with the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 gaining most of the attention so far. However, with the screen now revealed for the smaller vertical handheld, it’s looking like it might be a strong contender for one of the best handhelds you can buy.

The Retroid Pocket Classic will have a 3.92-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1240 x 1080. That’s the same panel as the AYANEO Pocket DMG, which is largely considered to have the best screen of any vertical handheld on the market. It offers excellent colors and solid integer scaling for most older consoles and handhelds. It’s rumored to be the same component used for the smaller screen on the LG Wing.

Granted, that also means that this device will cost more than other budget vertical handhelds like the Miyoo Mini Plus or TrimUI Brick. It probably won’t cost as much as the AYANEO Pocket DMG, which starts at $419, but it’s certain to be more than the $100 pricetag many fans were hoping for.

Earlier this week, Retroid revealed the design and colorways for the Pocket Classic, which includes seven colorful options in total. Six have the same four-button layout as most handhelds, with one unique model with a Sega Saturn-style six-button layout. None have joysticks, however, so compatibility with newer consoles may be limited.

We still don’t know what chipset the Retroid Pocket Classic will have, but it will launch alongside a clamshell handheld called the Pocket Flip 2 this Spring. That one has a Nintendo DS-like design without the second screen. It shares many of the same specs and screen as the Retroid Pocket 5, which is largely considered one of the best values in the retro gaming handheld world.

