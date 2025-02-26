The Retroid Pocket Flip 2 comes in two variants, but emulation fans should get this one

TL;DR Retroid has revealed the colorways and specs for the Pocket Flip 2 gaming handheld.

Colors include Ice Blue, GC, Black, and 16Bit US, with two chipset options in the Snapdragon 865 or Dimensity 1100.

The Dimensity 1100 is newer, but emulator compatibility on the Snapdragon 865 makes it the clear choice.

The Retroid Pocket Flip 2 is one of the hottest upcoming handhelds on the market, with a clamshell design that resembles a Nintendo DS without the second screen. Today, the brand revealed the colorways and specs for the device, presenting some interesting choices for fans of emulation on Android.

Starting with the colorways, it will come in Ice Blue, GC, Black, and 16Bit US. Three of those are the same as the Retroid Flip 5, with the transparent Ice Blue color bringing a different style of frosted retro vibes to the new handheld.

Retroid

The biggest surprise is the possibility of choosing between two chipsets: the Snapdragon 865 or the Dimensity 1100. Both have been used by Retroid previously, with the Snapdragon 865 powering the Retroid Pocket 5 and the Dimensity 1100 powering the Pocket 4 Pro.

Both are similar on paper, but the Snapdragon 865 is clearly the better choice for emulation. Overall compatibility is better, and drivers are highly optimized as of 2025. It’s also the only one with Linux support, with builds for Batocera and ROCKNIX already available.

It’s unclear why Retroid decided to offer two chipsets for the Pocket Flip 2, but fans have speculated that it’s to clear stock. It’s also possible that the Dimensity 1100 version will come in cheaper, which would make it a more interesting option. Being a newer chipset, it also supports Bluetooth 5.2, with BT LE and the L3 codec.

Retroid

Regardless of the chipset, it will pack a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display, which is likely the same display found in the Retroid Pocket 5. Considering the Pocket 5 is one of our top picks for the best Android gaming handhelds on the market, it should be another very compelling device.

Other specs include a 5000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. In terms of size, it’s significantly bigger than its predecessor, measuring slightly larger than the New Nintendo 3DS. Previous announcements have revealed that it will have full-size analog Hall Effect sticks and triggers.

We still don’t have information on pricing or availability, nor has Retroid revealed anything about the mysterious vertical handheld teased earlier this month. Both are slated for a Spring release, so expect more news in the coming weeks.

