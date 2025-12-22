Another Android gaming handheld feels the impact of soaring RAM costs

TL;DR Retroid has ended the Pocket 6’s Early Bird pricing early, citing soaring RAM costs and a global memory shortage.

Existing pre-orders are unaffected, with shipping still planned for early January and March.

The move follows similar RAM-related issues affecting rivals like AYN, indicating an industry-wide problem for Android gaming handhelds.

Early-bird pricing doesn’t usually disappear mid-preorder, but that’s what’s just happened with the Retroid Pocket 6. In a not-unfamiliar state of affairs for the industry, the company confirmed that it ended the RP6’s discounted pre-order pricing earlier than planned, citing a sharp increase in RAM costs.

In a post on X, Retroid said it had intended to keep the Early Bird price through January. However, it has already burned through its initial memory supply, and replenishing stock now means paying “significantly higher prices.” With that, the company somewhat apologetically states it can’t sustain the discount.

If there’s any silver lining here, it’s that this isn’t a spec change or a delay. Retroid says existing pre-orders are unaffected, the RAM configurations remain the same, and shipping timelines remain intact. First-wave Pocket 6 orders are still expected to ship in early January, while second-wave units are currently planned for March.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

This isn’t the first setback to befall the Pocket 6 in an already busy launch window. Retroid unveiled it in late October as its new flagship, pairing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a 5.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, offered in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants. Days later, the company paused sales, redesigned the controls in response to fan backlash, and reopened pre-orders with a choice of layouts — all before this pricing issue arose.

The timing also lines up with a broader trend. Just last week, AYN delayed shipments of its Odin 3 Ultra after being hit by the same spike in RAM prices and a temporary memory shortage. Retroid’s response suggests a similar pressure point, even if it’s manifesting as higher prices rather than shipping delays.

The savings on the Pocket 6 were only $20 on an already affordable handheld, so it’s not the end of the world. But if you were hoping to grab the Pocket 6 at its Early Bird price, that window has closed.

Follow