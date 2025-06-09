Miss the LG V60's second screen? This Dual Screen add-on might be the next best thing

TL;DR Retroid has revealed full specs and pricing for its upcoming Dual Screen add-on.

The 5.5-inch AMOLED screen clamps onto 6 or 7-inch devices, including possibly smartphones.

It retails for $69 and goes on sale later today alongside a screen protector and carrying case.

Dual-screen gaming handhelds never really recovered from the death of the Nintendo 3DS, with niche devices like the LG V60 or Surface Duo failing to recapture the magic. Retroid’s take on a second screen was revealed last week, and now that we have full specs, pricing, and even a release date, it might just be the one to make Nintendo DS emulation comfortable.

The Retroid Dual Screen add-on is a 5.5-inch 60Hz AMOLED display, likely the same one found in the Retroid Pocket 5 and Retroid Pocket Flip 2. Like the screen case for the V60, it does not feature an internal battery, and instead draws power from your device. However, it does feature pass-through charging, so you can top off your handheld while you play.

That screen is attached to a clamping mechanism with built-in click stops at 120°, 150°, and 180°. Retroid estimates that it will weigh 130g and come in three colorways: Black, GC (GameCube), and Translucent.

In terms of compatibility, the company has stated that it will work with the Retroid Pocket 5, Pocket Mini/Mini V2, and Pocket 4 Pro. However, it will also work with third-party devices with 6- or 7-inch screens that support DisplayPort over USB-C. That means popular handhelds like the Odin 2 Portal, as well as most smartphones, should be supported.

That said, the USB-C cable is placed at the bottom of the clamp, since that’s where most retro gaming handhelds have their charging ports. It appears to have a wider opening and a flexible cable to suit different designs. Retroid still hasn’t shown the clamping mechanism in full, so it may require a dongle or extender for use with smartphones.

This design is clearly aimed at Nintendo DS and 3DS emulation, although only a few emulators currently support two-screen gameplay. If this accessory proves popular, this may change in the coming weeks as demand grows. Of course, it can also be used to watch YouTube videos or check guides while you play.

The Dual Screen add-on will cost $69 and will be available later today on the official Retroid website. You can also pick up an official screen protector or a large carrying case designed to hold the Retroid Pocket 5 with a grip and the Dual Screen add-on.

