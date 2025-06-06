Retroid just announced a dual-screen device, but not the one you expect

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR Retroid just announced a Dual Screen add-on for its popular retro gaming handhelds.

This can make emulation for Nintendo DS, 3DS, and even Wii U games more immersive.

The company has not announced pricing or availability yet.

Retro gaming handheld maker Retroid spent most of this week teasing a dual-screen device, which was finally revealed this morning. Rather than a new device to its growing lineup, it’s an accessory that can attach to some of its most popular handhelds.

The aptly named Dual Screen add-on has a large screen with a clip on the bottom. When attached to a gaming handheld, it creates a clamshell form factor similar to the LG V60 or Microsoft Surface Duo. Retroid hasn’t shared much beyond the picture above, but a representative confirmed on Discord that it’s an OLED panel.

It’s compatible with several of Retroid’s flagship handhelds, including the Retroid Pocket 5, Pocket Mini, and Pocket 4 Pro. However, it’s not compatible with either of the most recent releases, the Pocket Flip 2 or Classic. That’s not too surprising, given the form factors of those devices.

Adding a second screen looks a little goofy, but it makes emulation for Nintendo DS, 3DS, and even Wii U games more immersive. Popular DS and 3DS emulators already support gameplay on two screens, although Wii U support is still lacking.

A second screen is a game-changer for Nintendo DS and 3DS emulation.

This is far from the first device of its kind. The aforementioned LG V60 had an optional second screen, but the ROG TwinView Dock accessories for the first three ROG Phones were very similar, with a platform and clamp to hold the phone. A YouTuber named DNA Mobile Gaming also recently ran an Indiegogo campaign for the DNA Duo, another similar device with a very high price tag.

Retroid has yet to announce pricing or availability for the Dual Screen add-on, so stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

