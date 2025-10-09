Prime Day may be over, but these Retroid handheld console deals are just getting started

This week has already been an exciting — if not a little overwhelming — one for fans of deals on their favorite tech, with tons of October Prime Day sales over at Amazon keeping us busy. While that formally wrapped up yesterday, there are still plenty of fantastic deals left to be found, and not just on Amazon.

We’re not just into gaming on our phones here at Android Authority, and are also big fans of dedicated gaming hardware, combining the latest silicon with the kind of D-pad and button action that you just don’t get from a touchscreen. And that’s exactly why we’ve been such a fan of the handheld consoles developed by the team at Retroid.

Now, we already liked how affordable this hardware was, but we get the sense that Retroid has been feeling the pressure from its competition with even more aggressively value-oriented devices like the KONKR Pocket FIT or AYN Thor, because Retroid just announced price cuts to three of its most popular models, all discounted to the tune of roughly 10%:

No matter which form factor you prefer for your on-the-go gaming, one of those three solutions is ready to address your needs. It’s already been a rocky year for electronics like this, with poorly conceived tariff policies proving absolutely chaotic for international distribution. In other years we might say, “hold out for Black Friday and see what deals are available then,” but with so much uncertainty still hanging over the industry, we’re inclined to jump on any discount as soon as it’s available.