The 9 best October Prime Day deals on smart home products

Building a “smart” home can mean different things for different people. You can start small with a smart speaker and a few smart bulbs, a robot vacuum, and some essential security cameras. Or go all out with “smart” everything from your doorbell, door locks, lights, and plugs, to your fridge, washing machine, dryer, and even your lawn mower.

The possibilities are endless, and so is the amount of money you might end up spending to get the proper setup. If you’re smart about your smart home, finding deals throughout the year is a great way to reduce the strain on your wallet. And of course, Amazon’s Prime Day often has the best deals around. These are some of the best smart home tools you can buy this Prime Day.

SPONSORED Segway Navimow i105/i110 robot lawn mower If you’ve had a long summer, spending every few weekends mowing your lawn, and are finally ready to give in to the joy of automation, the Segway Navimow robot lawn mowers are the perfect place to start. Robot Lawn mowers tend to get quite expensive, but the Segway Navimow is the first entry-level lawn mower priced at under a thousand dollars. And it is, of course, even cheaper this Prime Day. The Segway Navimow is the smart, affordable choice for smart lawn care. And this Prime Day, Segway is offering the biggest deals of the season on the Navimow! On Amazon, you can get up to a whopping $390 off on the two models, bringing the price of the i105 and the i110 down to just $699 and $909, respectively. Segway is further sweetening the deal and extending it beyond just Prime Day. When you shop directly from the Segway website, you enjoy a $200 discount on the lawn mowers – the i105 for $ 899 and the i110 for $1,099 – and you will also receive a free garage. Combine that with a $10 new subscriber discount, and the total savings add up to a solid $410! Let’s talk about the features you get. The great news is that you don’t have to worry about time-consuming and tedious boundary wire installations. The Navimow is one of the few affordable robot mowers to utilize RTK and vision technology, along with AI-assisted mapping, for wire-free navigation. It can comfortably handle up to 30% slopes, with its large 24.5cm wheels also able to manage multiple types of complex terrain. The Navimow’s navigation capabilities are top-notch. Using RTK and AI-powered Vision cameras, the robot lawn mower covers every corner of your lawn, navigates narrow paths, and manages multiple zones with ease. You can even set different cutting heights for various zones, with the height adjustable from 2.0 to 3.6 inches. AI algorithms let the robot identify more than 150 obstacles and objects and move around them easily. This includes everything from pets and playing children to lights, chairs, and other lawn ornaments. It’s lightweight, weighing under 11 kg, so you can easily pick it up and move it around for easy spot mowing if needed. And at around 58db, the Navimow is quiet enough that you can still comfortably enjoy the outdoors while it takes care of the lawn. You definitely won’t have to worry about noise complaints from neighbors. The primary difference between the Navimow i105 and the i110 is the area coverage. The i105 is ideal for areas up to an eighth of an acre, while the i110 is required for areas up to 0.25 acres. Everything else stays essentially the same. Don’t miss out on Segway’s biggest robot lawn mower sale yet.

Eureka E20 Evo Plus robot vacuum

Eureka

Robot vacuums are not only getting more capable but also more affordable. The Eureka E20 Evo Plus is an excellent example of a robot vacuum that offers an entry-level price point but is packed with features typically found in more expensive alternatives.

To start, you get 10,000 Pa of suction power, which is more than enough for the robot to handle heavy particles like cereal or pet kibble. Whether you’re vacuuming carpets or hard floors, the E20 Evo Plus can manage it all. And the unique dragon claw-shaped side brush and anti-tangle roller ensure nearly zero fur and hair tangling, making it ideal for households with pets.

You also don’t have to worry about manually switching modes or removing the mop when it comes across carpets. Instead, the device automatically lifts the mop when it detects carpeted areas. When it’s done cleaning, the base station automatically empties and collects dust and debris. And its bagless design means you don’t have to spend extra on dust bags. With up to 45 days of hands-free maintenance, this robot vacuum can take care of your household cleaning needs for weeks without any manual intervention.

From Prime Day, the Eureka E20 Evo Plus is priced at just $249.99, an excellent $150 discount on its usual price.

WYZE Flood Light Camera Pro

WYZE

If you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor home security this Prime Day, we recommend checking out the WYZE Flood Light Camera Pro. This capable outdoor camera features a 180° wide-angle lens and 2.5K QHD video, providing crystal-clear clarity while monitoring your yard or garage, along with panoramic views that surpass those of some competitors.

AI-powered object recognition enables the camera to detect motion comfortably and efficiently, then activate the adjustable 3,000 lumen LED lights. You can even set the types of things that will trigger the lights, such as people, vehicles, or pets. Featuring both Color Night Vision and IR Night Vision, you won’t have trouble capturing vivid detail, even during the darkest hours. And you’ll never miss a moment with continuous local recording, 24/7, with up to 30 days of footage stored on microSD cards.

For Prime Day, you can get the WYZE Flood Light Camera Pro for just $119.95.

Amazon Echo Dot

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

It’s Prime Day, so, of course, Amazon reserves some of the best deals for its own products. And if you haven’t bought one yet but are looking for an Alexa-powered smart speaker, now is a great time to pick up the Amazon Echo Dot.

The Echo Dot may be Amazon’s budget-friendly smart speaker, but it delivers surprisingly good audio quality, whether you’re listening to your daily news feed, podcasts, or music. You can also use it to control any Alexa-powered smart home devices, from lights to your TV, and it even serves as a Wi-Fi extender if you have an Eero router.

This Prime Day, you can pick up the Amazon Echo Dot for just $34.99.

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K 2nd Generation & Chime 2 Bundle

Arlo

Another “first step” smart home setup is usually a doorbell upgrade, and you can get one of the best options around for a solid 31% discount this Prime Day. The latest generation of the Arlo Video Doorbell offers crystal-clear 2K video with a wide 180° field of view.

It also features night vision and a motion sensor, allowing you to identify visitors even at night, with instant notifications triggered when motion is detected. Two-way audio and an integrated siren let you communicate with visitors or deter intruders when you’re not at home. And with the bundled Chime, you don’t have to worry about missing someone at the door, even if you aren’t always carrying your phone around with you.

You can get the Arlo Video Doorbell and Chime 2 Bundle for $79.99 during the sales event.

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit

Ring

Home security kits are an essential upgrade for any smart home, and the Ring Alarm 8-piece kit, especially at its current discounted price, is an excellent option for getting started. This starter kit is ideal for small homes and townhouses, and includes a base station, a keypad, four contact sensors, a motion detector, and a range extender.

The small contact sensors seamlessly blend into your home, while the motion detector and improved keypad offer the peace of mind you’re looking for. You can, of course, continue to add sensors and detectors to the setup to ensure it meets your needs and provides complete coverage and security. And with Alexa on board, you can even get security alerts directly through your smart speaker.

For Prime Day, Amazon is offering a 40% discount on this Ring Alarm kit, bringing its price down to $149.99.

PETLIBRO Scout AI Pet Camera

Petlibro

If you’re someone who often leaves your pets at home while at work or running errands, you know that a standard indoor security camera doesn’t really cut it when it comes to monitoring them. The Petlibro Scout is one of the best pet-specific cameras available, packed with features that make tracking your pets a breeze.

The 360° pan-and-tilt camera can capture your pets’ movements with ease throughout the day. With a multi-camera setup, you won’t have to worry about blind spots where they might be hidden. The camera can also recognize up to 5 cats and dogs, and label their specific videos by name. You won’t have to spend hours scrolling through footage to find a particular pet.

You’ll find daily activity summaries through the phone app, showcased in a social media-esque way with highlight reels, with photos and video clips of playtime, pet selfies, meals, and more. With 1080p HD video, color night vision, and 2-way audio, you can see exactly what your pets are up to all day and even talk to them.

For Prime Day, the Petlibro Scout Camera is priced at $79.99.

ASUS RT-BE88U Wi-Fi 7 Router

ASUS

Wi-Fi routers can be quite expensive, but if you’re looking for the best performance, Prime Day is an excellent time to pick one up. Enjoy ultimate wireless connectivity with the ASUS Wireless Wi-Fi 7 router, our preferred solution for high-speed internet access. This cutting-edge router offers staggering Wi-Fi 7 speeds of up to 7,200 Mbps, ensuring smooth streaming, gaming, and browsing experiences for multiple devices simultaneously.

Enhanced by advanced Multi-Link Operation and 4096-QAM technology, it provides a robust and stable connection, even in crowded environments. Powered by a high-performance quad-core 2.6 GHz CPU, the router guarantees lightning-fast data processing and seamless performance.

For Prime Day, this ASUS Wi-Fi 7 router is priced at just $179.99, a massive 49% discount.

Amazon Smart Plug

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the coolest tech product you’ll find on sale this Prime Day, but it makes a significant difference when it comes to building your smart home. Essentially, you can make everyday electronics “smart” by plugging them into the Smart Plug. It’s easy to install, quickly connects to your Wi-Fi network, and can easily be controlled using Alexa voice commands.

You can connect lamps, lights, air purifiers, fans, heaters, and any other device that has an on/off switch. The gadgets themselves aren’t going to become smart suddenly, but you can use the plug to set up routines and automate usage. Say if you want to automatically turn on all the lamps in your living room when the sun sets, or turn them off at bedtime.

It’s a cheap, practical device that ensures you don’t have to replace everything in your home to make it smart. You can get the Amazon Smart Plug for just $12.99 on Prime Day.

Follow