It’s important to know how to reset your smartwatch or fitness tracker. Whether you’re planning to gift it to someone else, sell it, or connect it to a new phone, you’ll need to clear any existing settings. If you ever wanted to know how to reset your Xiaomi Mi Band, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the steps.

How to reset your Xiaomi Mi Band The steps required to reset Xiaomi’s various Mi Band models vary slightly between the generations, but they’re as simple as finding the Reset option in the Settings menu. Read on for more specific details.

How to reset the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Tap the screen to activate it. Swipe up until you get to the More icon. Swipe right-to-left until the Factory Reset option appears. Press and hold the button to initialize a reset. Press and hold it once again to confirm.

How to reset the Mi Band 4

Tap the screen to activate it. Swipe up or down until you get to the More icon. Tap to enter it. Swipe up and tap on the Settings icon. Scroll up and tap on the Factory Reset option. Tap on it. Tap on the red checkmark to initialize a reset.

How to reset the Mi Band 5 Tap the screen to activate it. Swipe down then tap on the More icon. Swipe up until you get to the Factory Reset option. Tap on it. Tap on the red checkmark to initialize a reset.

How to reset the Mi Band 6

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority Mi Band 6

Tap the screen to activate it. Swipe down, then tap on the Settings icon. Swipe up until you get to the Factory Reset option. Tap on it. Tap the blue checkmark to initialize a reset.

How to reset the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Tap the screen to activate it. Swipe down, then tap on the Settings icon. Swipe up then select System. Swipe up and select the Factory Reset option. Tap the white checkmark to initialize a reset.

How to reset the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro

Tap the screen to activate it. Swipe right, then tap on the Settings icon. Swipe up then select System. Select the Reset option. Tap the checkmark to initialize a reset. See also: The most common Xiaomi Mi Band problems and how to fix them

FAQs

How do I reset my Mi Band without pairing? You should still be able to access the Settings and More menu options even if the band is not paired with a phone.

