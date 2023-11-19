Getting your network settings right is extremely important. After all, these are the backbone of your connectivity to the world. Playing around with these can be very confusing, though. Even techies can have a hard time figuring out network settings. If you want to get everything back to stock defaults, today we’ll show you how to reset network settings on a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet.

QUICK ANSWER To reset network settings on a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, go to Settings > General management > Reset > Reset network settings > Reset settings. Enter your PIN and hit Reset again. Keep reading for more details and step-by-step instructions.

Editor’s note: We used a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus running Android 12 to formulate these instructions. We also verified the steps continue to be the same using a Samsung Galaxy S23.

How to reset network settings on a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet When you reset the network settings on a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, you are pretty much bringing specific settings back to factory defaults. Essentially, it will clear any changes you’ve made to Wi-Fi, mobile data, and Bluetooth options. Nothing else will be changed.

It’s a good idea to reset the network settings when you have issues with anything regarding connectivity. Maybe you accidentally changed a setting, or suddenly your Wi-Fi or mobile data isn’t working, and you don’t know how to fix it. Here’s how to do it: Launch the Settings app. Go into General management. Tap on Reset. Hit Reset network settings. Select Reset Settings. You will be asked for your PIN. Enter it. Confirm by selecting Reset.

FAQs

What does resetting network settings do? Resetting the network settings will bring Wi-Fi, mobile data, and Bluetooth settings back to defaults. Anything you’ve changed in these specific options will be deleted.

Will resetting network settings delete anything? Resetting network settings won’t delete files, photos, videos, apps, etc. It will delete any changes you’ve made to Wi-Fi, mobile data, or Bluetooth settings, though. This will include any Wi-Fi network passwords, or pairings with Bluetooth headphones, etc.

Is resetting network settings safe? Resetting network settings is completely safe! It is actually a quick and easy way to troubleshoot many networking issues you may be having. You might have to establish Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections again, though. Or re-enter things like an APN.

