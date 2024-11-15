HyperOS 2 roadmap revealed: Here's when your Xiaomi phone will get it

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has announced a global roadmap for its HyperOS 2 update.

The update will be released this month, with more devices getting it in December.

Xiaomi recently announced HyperOS 2, which is the latest version of its Android skin for smartphones. The company previously revealed an update roadmap for the Chinese market, but we’ve now got a global roadmap, too.

Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun announced a global HyperOS 2 roadmap on Twitter. Devices will start getting the new software in November or December, according to the post.

November 2024

Xiaomi Mix Flip

Xiaomi 14T/14T Pro

Xiaomi 14/14 Ultra

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Redmi Note 13/Pro/Pro Plus (including 4G models) POCO F6 Pro

POCO X6/X6 Pro

POCO M6 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro 12.4

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro

December 2024

Xiaomi 13/13 Pro/13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 12T/12T Pro

Xiaomi 12/12 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11/11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi K50i

Redmi 13/13C/13C 5G

Redmi Note 12/12S/Pro/Pro Plus (including 4G models)

Redmi 12/12 5G

POCO F6 POCO M6

POCO F5/F5 Pro

POCO C65

POCO C75

POCO X5 Pro 5G

POCO X4 GT

POCO F4 GT

Xiaomi Pad 6

Redmi Pad Pro/Pad Pro 5G

Redmi Pad SE 8.7/SE 8.7 4G

Redmi Pad SE

POCO Pad

We hope Xiaomi’s roadmap doesn’t end here and we see more devices getting HyperOS 2 in the new year. But the company’s earlier phones, particularly its budget phones, didn’t enjoy a lengthy update policy. So don’t hold your breath for a major expansion in 2025.

Xiaomi says HyperOS 2 offers better connectivity with Apple products. An official video shows the ability to send files from a Xiaomi device to an iPad, iPhone, and MacBook, as well as the ability to mirror your phone screen on a MacBook. These capabilities ostensibly require an app to be installed on the Apple devices.

