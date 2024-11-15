Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
HyperOS 2 roadmap revealed: Here's when your Xiaomi phone will get it
- Xiaomi has announced a global roadmap for its HyperOS 2 update.
- The update will be released this month, with more devices getting it in December.
Xiaomi recently announced HyperOS 2, which is the latest version of its Android skin for smartphones. The company previously revealed an update roadmap for the Chinese market, but we’ve now got a global roadmap, too.
Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun announced a global HyperOS 2 roadmap on Twitter. Devices will start getting the new software in November or December, according to the post.
November 2024
- Xiaomi Mix Flip
- Xiaomi 14T/14T Pro
- Xiaomi 14/14 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13T Pro
- Redmi Note 13/Pro/Pro Plus (including 4G models)
- POCO F6 Pro
- POCO X6/X6 Pro
- POCO M6 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro 12.4
- Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro
December 2024
- Xiaomi 13/13 Pro/13 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13T
- Xiaomi 13 Lite
- Xiaomi 12T/12T Pro
- Xiaomi 12/12 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11/11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Redmi K50i
- Redmi 13/13C/13C 5G
- Redmi Note 12/12S/Pro/Pro Plus (including 4G models)
- Redmi 12/12 5G
- POCO F6
- POCO M6
- POCO F5/F5 Pro
- POCO C65
- POCO C75
- POCO X5 Pro 5G
- POCO X4 GT
- POCO F4 GT
- Xiaomi Pad 6
- Redmi Pad Pro/Pad Pro 5G
- Redmi Pad SE 8.7/SE 8.7 4G
- Redmi Pad SE
- POCO Pad
We hope Xiaomi’s roadmap doesn’t end here and we see more devices getting HyperOS 2 in the new year. But the company’s earlier phones, particularly its budget phones, didn’t enjoy a lengthy update policy. So don’t hold your breath for a major expansion in 2025.
Xiaomi says HyperOS 2 offers better connectivity with Apple products. An official video shows the ability to send files from a Xiaomi device to an iPad, iPhone, and MacBook, as well as the ability to mirror your phone screen on a MacBook. These capabilities ostensibly require an app to be installed on the Apple devices.