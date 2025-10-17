This denim-clad Android flagship is jean-ius

TL;DR Redmi is teasing its upcoming K90 Pro Max flagship smartphone, featuring a unique “denim-like” nano-leather textured back panel that is resistant to dirt and UV damage.

Official renders also show Bose-branded speaker-like grilles on the back. It’s unclear if these are functional or decorative.

Most Android flagships look and feel the same these days, and unless you’re dabbling with foldables, it might be hard to get excited. However, occasionally, some OEMs experiment with the CMF of their phones, giving us some radically different smartphones that stand out from the crowd. The upcoming Redmi K90 Pro Max is one of those radically different phones that not only adopts a denim-like texture, but could also seemingly pack a rear-firing, Bose-tuned speaker.

Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand is teasing the launch of its upcoming Redmi K90 Pro Max flagship on Weibo. In the run-up to the launch on October 23, the brand has posted official renders that show off a very interesting phone:

As you can see, the Redmi K90 Pro Max will be available with a back panel that has a denim-like texture. The back panel is said to be made from “nano-leather,” which offers resistance to dirt, yellowing over time, and ultraviolet damage. Redmi claims that it can be cleaned with a single wipe.

Interestingly, we can also spot speaker-like grilles next to the rear camera, with a prominent “Sound by Bose” branding. There’s a possibility that this could be a third rear-firing speaker, which would be truly unique. However, it’s more likely to be decorative, merely meant to highlight the collaboration between Redmi and Bose for sound tuning on this flagship phone.

If the denim variant of the Redmi K90 Pro Max is not to your taste, Redmi has also officially revealed a “Flowing Gold White” color that is more in line with what we expect smartphones to look like. This one retains the speaker grille, though.

Leaker Digital Chat Station has shared a third Black variant of the Redmi K90 Pro Max too, but Redmi hasn’t revealed it yet.

The Redmi K90 Pro Max is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. Redmi hasn’t launched its K-series flagships globally in recent years, so international availability is currently unknown. Would you buy a phone with a denim-like texture on the back panel? Let us know in the comments below!

