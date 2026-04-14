This next-gen Android gaming tablet could keep peak performance with liquid cooling

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR The upcoming REDMAGIC Gaming Tablet 5 Pro is supposedly adopting the brand’s AquaCore liquid cooling system, first found on the REDMAGIC 11 Pro.

The AquaCore system uses a pump and liquid channels to actively pull heat away, helping prevent frame drops.

Most gaming tablets are either too expensive for what they offer or lack the power serious gamers want. REDMAGIC is about to change that dynamic by bringing its top smartphone technology to a larger tablet.

REDMAGIC is said to be bringing its AquaCore liquid cooling system from the REDMAGIC 11 Pro to its next tablet, the REDMAGIC Gaming Tablet 5 Pro, according to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

While some tablets have used vapor chambers or fans, having a full, active liquid-cooling system is a big step forward for a tablet.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

For the uninitiated, most tablets use passive cooling, which means they just spread heat across a metal backplate. On the other hand, REDMAGIC’s AquaCore system uses a small piezoelectric pump to move fluorinated liquid through tiny channels. This active cooling pulls heat away from the processor, helping the tablet keep top performance and avoid the thermal wall that can cause frame drops during long gaming sessions.

The latest leak says this cooling system is designed to handle the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm’s newest high-end chip. The tablet is also rumored to have a 9-inch OLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate. That’s faster than many gaming monitors.

DCS also said the tablet will have a 2400 x 1504 resolution. It’s tipped to run on an 8,300mAh battery, though charging speeds haven’t been confirmed yet. Memory options are also shaping up to be impressive, with choices potentially ranging from 12GB to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

REDMAGIC is expected to officially reveal the new tablet in late April or early May 2026. If you’ve been looking for a tablet that can handle hours of top-tier mobile gaming without overheating, you won’t have to wait much longer.

Follow