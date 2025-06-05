Samsung loses exclusivity over overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite, thanks to this phone

Supplied by REDMAGIC

TL;DR REDMAGIC has announced the REDMAGIC 10S Pro gaming phone.

This is the first non-Samsung phone to feature an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, but it also has a cooling fan.

The new phone starts at $699 and is broadly available via the company’s website.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 phones use the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, which is an overclocked version of the flagship processor. Now, the first non-Samsung phone has arrived with an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and it might be the performance king of 2025.

REDMAGIC has announced the REDMAGIC 10S Pro, and it indeed has the so-called Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Version processor. This offers a peak CPU clock speed of 4.47GHz and a peak GPU frequency of 1.2GHz. By contrast, the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite chip tops out at 4.32GHz and 1.1GHz, respectively.

Our own testing previously showed that several phones with the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite processor overheated during GPU stress tests. Fortunately, REDMAGIC’s new phone offers a cooling fan (24,000RPM) to keep temperatures down. But even the presence of a fan wasn’t enough to stop the earlier REDMAGIC 10 Pro from severely throttling and delivering sky-high temperatures. So I’m not feeling optimistic about the 10S Pro’s sustained performance under heavy load. Nevertheless, you still have other cooling measures like a large vapor chamber and “Liquid Metal 2.0” tech.

REDMAGIC 10S Pro: What else does it have?

Supplied by REDMAGIC

The gaming-related features don’t end here. You can also expect capacitive shoulder triggers, RGB lighting, and a so-called Magic Key that takes you to the GameSpace menu by default. Thankfully, this button can be customized for other tasks.

The REDMAGIC 10S Pro also offers a 7,050mAh battery, which should deliver long endurance on paper for your gaming sessions. This is paired with 80W wired charging via a bundled charger. Just don’t expect wireless charging here.

Other notable features include a 6.85-inch 144Hz OLED screen (1.5K) with a 16MP under-display selfie camera, a 50MP+50MP+2MP triple rear camera system, an IR blaster, and REDMAGIC OS 10.5 atop Android 15. A closer look at the phone also reveals the welcome presence of a headphone jack.

REDMAGIC 10S Pro pricing and availability The good news is that this gaming phone will be available in a variety of markets, including the US, via the REDMAGIC website. Other notable locales include Asia-Pacific markets, Europe, the Middle East, and the UK.

The REDMAGIC 10S Pro starts at $699 / £579 / €649 for the base 12GB/256GB model. Meanwhile, the top-end 24GB/1TB model costs $999 / £879 / €999. REDMAGIC added that it’s also offering early bird pricing of $649 from June 17.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.