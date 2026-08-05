Reddit is letting AI decide when your post breaks the rules

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Reddit’s new Rules Hub uses AI to judge whether posts and comments violate the “intent” of subreddit rules.

Moderators decide whether suspected violations are flagged for review or removed automatically.

The optional tool is rolling out more widely later in 2026, following testing in over 700 communities.

Reddit moderation has never exactly been a polished operation. It runs on volunteer moderators, user reports, and Automod rules that may have been written years ago by someone who has since vanished from the subreddit. Perhaps inevitably, AI is now also being invited behind the scenes at Reddit, with a new system that can decide whether posts and comments should be reported or removed.

Are you happy for AI to moderate your Reddit posts? 5 votes Yes, it makes sense 0 % Hell no 100 % Not sure — let's see how well it works 0 %

As The Verge reports, Reddit’s new Rules Hub uses large language models to judge whether content matches the “intent” of a subreddit rule. Automod usually looks for specific words, phrases, or patterns, while the new system is meant to understand context and handle messier cases that don’t fit neatly into a keyword filter.

Moderators will still write the rules and decide what happens when one is broken, but Rules Hub can be configured to send content to the mod queue, filter it, or remove it automatically. Mods can also test rules on older posts before switching them on and inspect logs to see why the system took action. That means humans are still technically in charge for now, but it also means an AI could become the first thing to judge whether your post was a joke or an insult. And moderators willing to trust the LLM’s judgment can let it junk your posts without human intervention.

Reddit says Rules Hub has been tested over the past few months with moderators from more than 700 communities, including members of its Mod Council Network. It’s now available for newly created subreddits and is expected to roll out more widely later in 2026. The company also says it isn’t ready to replace existing systems in larger or more complicated communities.

Reddit believes the Rules Hub AI could eventually take over many of the enforcement jobs currently handled by Automod when combined with tools such as Post and Comment Guidance and Safety Filters. So, human moderators aren’t being replaced just yet; the machines are only helping to clear the mod queue. Whether the AI creep stops there remains to be seen.

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