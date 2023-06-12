Poll: What resolution do you use when recording video?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The best Android phones have topped out at 8K video recording for a few years now, equivalent to a ~33MP image for every frame of video.

Nevertheless, we’re not sure how many readers record in 8K in the first place. So we thought it would be a good idea to ask you what resolution you use when recording video. Go ahead and vote in the poll below, and leave a comment if you’d like to elaborate.

What resolution do you use when recording video? 98 votes 8K 2 % 4K (UHD) 42 % 1440p 0 % 1080p (Full HD) 50 % 720p (HD) 5 % Other (leave a comment) 1 %

Just to clarify, we’re only talking about the video resolution you use when recording a clip. We’re not talking about your desired frame rate (e.g. 24fps, 30fps, or 60fps).

We can see why some people would use 8K these days, as it delivers a ton of detail which can be handy for camera stills. Then again, we can understand if people eschew 8K for 4K, as many people still don’t have 8K TVs to make the most of recorded 8K clips. Higher-resolution video also tends to result in increased device temperatures, and some brands don’t cope well in this regard.

Finally, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are still people recording in 1080p or 720p due to storage concerns or other reasons.

Comments