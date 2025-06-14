5 reasons why buying the latest flagship is not always a good idea

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

That brand new flagship phone you have your eyes on sure does look appealing, doesn’t it? It’s often touted as the best on offer, featuring the fastest chipset, cameras that can perform miracles in all lighting conditions, and a design that turns heads. But don’t let your emotions run the show.

Take a step back, relax, and truly consider whether you need it before you reach for your wallet. Chances are, buying the latest flagship might be a mistake. Here are five reasons why.

Do you usually buy the latest and greatest flagship? 65 votes Yes, always. 45 % No, I usually get an older model. 29 % No, I prefer mid-range phones. 26 %

Reason 1: It’s usually a minor upgrade

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The days when every new flagship smartphone represented a monumental leap over its predecessor are largely behind us. The latest Galaxies and iPhones, while polished, are often only marginally better than previous models in terms of raw specifications and features. Sure, there are various improvements highlighted on paper, but you likely won’t notice a slightly faster chipset when simply scrolling through your Instagram feed or browsing the web. Battery life isn’t generally much better either, and for most users, it’s hard to distinguish between a photo snapped with this year’s model versus last year’s.

It’s not just about internal specs and features, though. Design, too, doesn’t seem to change all that much year over year. A new color here and there, perhaps a slightly redesigned camera module, and that’s often the extent of it. While companies could innovate more in this area, most prefer to play it safe, opting for iterative refinements rather than revolutionary overhauls.

So, if you own last year’s flagship and are contemplating an upgrade to the absolute latest model, I’d argue it’s generally not worth it. Unless you’re a true power user who absolutely needs to stay on the bleeding edge of technology at all times, you’re better off sticking with what you have. And if you’re currently using an older phone, buying last year’s flagship is often the smarter option. You get 90% of the latest model’s capabilities for a lot less money.

Reason 2: You likely don’t need it anyway

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I’ve already touched on how buying last year’s flagship can save you money, but even that might be overkill for some. The biggest mistake I see people make is buying “too much phone.” Just because something is marketed as “the best” doesn’t automatically mean it’s the best for you. You should always make a purchase decision based on your genuine needs, not solely on what’s the hottest and most powerful gadget on the market.

Mid-range phones are more than capable enough for the average user these days.

The truth is that mid-range phones these days are more than capable enough for the average user. When friends and family ask me for recommendations on which phone to buy, I usually suggest something like the Google Pixel 9a or a Samsung Galaxy A56. Both offer plenty of power for everyday tasks, great cameras, long software support, and an attractive design. You won’t experience any lag when doing basic things like browsing the web, checking social media, using generative AI tools like ChatGPT, or watching videos. Playing the most graphically demanding games or running complex on-device AI may be more of an issue, but that’s not something everyone cares about.

Therefore, always buy what you need. If you need a car to get to the grocery store twice a week and to the doctor occasionally, you wouldn’t buy the latest $100,000 luxury BMW. While it would certainly get the job done, it’s a colossal waste of money. Similarly, if you’re an average smartphone user who doesn’t play demanding games, isn’t a professional photographer or camera nerd, and relies primarily on cloud storage rather than needing massive amounts of on-device storage, don’t grab the 1TB Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra just because it’s the most premium option available. A capable mid-ranger will perfectly address all your needs without breaking the bank.

Reason 3: Cost and depreciation

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

A high-end phone inevitably comes with a high-end price tag. And that’s before you account for the essential accessories like a case, screen protector, and possibly even a charger that you’ll likely buy with it. I’ve already highlighted how opting for last year’s model or a mid-ranger can save you money upfront. But in addition to that initial outlay, you also have to consider the resale value, especially if you plan on selling or trading it in for a newer model down the line. If you’re simply passing it down to a younger sibling, then this concern is less pressing.

New phones tend to depreciate more rapidly than older ones. If you’re buying a brand-new phone at full retail price, its value will drop considerably within the first year alone. People are generally unwilling to pay close to the original retail price for a used flagship, as most would rather spend a bit more for a brand-new device. What’s more, phones frequently go on sale multiple times per year, further driving down the price of used models.

Older phones, especially when you manage to get a good deal on them, tend to hold their value much better. So, when the time comes to sell, you’ll lose significantly less money than you would if you bought a new flagship and sold it after a few years. It’s a similar system to cars: when you drive a new one off the lot, its value immediately drops significantly. But when you buy a used car, the depreciation happens at a much slower rate.

Reason 4: Software updates keep the phone fresh

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

The length of software support for smartphones is quite impressive these days, although this does depend on the manufacturer. In the Android world, Google and Samsung are leading the pack, often offering up to seven years of both OS and security updates.

Your old phone will likely still be up-to-date for years to come.

This prolonged support means your older phone will still be up-to-date for years to come, making the argument for buying the latest one solely for its great software experience less compelling. Sure, there are often new software features introduced exclusively on newer models, but a lot of times, these features are eventually released as part of an update to older, still-supported phones. It doesn’t always happen for every single feature, but it’s quite common for many of the most impactful ones.

So, even if you buy last year’s Galaxy S phone instead of the absolute latest one, the core software experience will be, and will remain, more or less the same for years to come — sans a few niche features that generally aren’t important enough to justify spending hundreds of extra dollars.

Reason 5: The unknown factor

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

When a new phone is announced, the company behind it often makes it sound like it just invented something magical. However, as with almost any brand-new product, potential issues are always a possibility. From screen defects and overheating to various software bugs, the experience of using a brand-new phone isn’t always as smooth as we’d all like.

To mitigate this, it’s sometimes advisable to wait a few months before buying a new phone. Keep an eye on reviews and user reports that highlight potential issues with a specific device to see if the purchase is truly worth it. But another excellent reason to consider an older model is simply that all the details are already available. The manufacturer has likely already shipped out patches that fixed initial software issues and addressed any manufacturing glitches that might have caused hardware defects.

Therefore, you’re less likely to experience widespread issues with an older phone model than with a brand-new one — especially if you buy it right at launch.

Are there any other reasons why you think buying the latest flagship is not always a good idea? Let me know in the comments — I’d love to hear your thoughts.