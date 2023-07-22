Razor E100 review: A solid electric scooter for kids

Razor E100 electric scooter The Razor E100 electric scooter is an excellent choice for parents seeking a reliable and affordable entry-level scooter for their young ones. With its sturdy build, safe top speed, and straightforward operation, it's an ideal introduction to the exciting world of electric scooters. While it may have a few drawbacks like its struggle uphill and a loud motor, the overall benefits greatly outweigh these minor inconveniences.

With over a decade under its belt as the top-choice electric scooter for children, the Razor E100 remains popular among young riders aged eight and above. But does it still hold up as the best recreational toy in the increasingly competitive world of electric scooters? Read on for Android Authority’s Razor E100 review to help you decide whether it is the right choice to keep your young ones entertained and active.

Razor E100 review: At a glance

What is it? The Razor E100 is an electric scooter for children ages eight and twelve. It features a sturdy steel frame, a 100-watt chain-driven motor reaching speeds of up to 10mph, and a 24V battery providing up to 40 minutes of continuous riding.

What I like about the Razor E100

Adam Birney / Android Authority

The Razor E100, with its sturdy build, is designed to stand the test of time. Its steel frame and deck make it an ultra-durable choice for young riders. We found that the simple components required minimal maintenance. The front air-filled tire is user-friendly, allowing easy inflation. Moreover, the back 8-inch pneumatic tire adds to a smooth ride. However, it’s worth noting that the sizeable back motor cover, designed to hide the chain, can scratch the ground when going over a sudden curb. Despite this minor hiccup, my younger sister greatly enjoyed the quality of the ride.

Adding to its appeal is the simplicity and fun that the Razor E100 offers. With slow speeds and a simple throttle mechanism, it’s super easy to ride. My sister quickly mastered the controls in less than five minutes by twisting the throttle on the right to go and pulling the handbrake on the left to stop. The compact size also makes parking at any schoolyard bike rack easy, and she loved the steel fender for resting her back foot.

As an affordable and reliable choice for an introductory beginner electric scooter, the Razor E100 is second to none. Its durability adds to its value, making it a worthwhile investment. It’s conveniently designed to be handed down to younger siblings once the original user outgrows the 120lbs weight limit. This means you’ll get multiple uses out of it for years.

What I don’t like about the Razor E100

Adam Birney / Android Authority

The Razor E100 is not without its downsides. When riding uphill, the scooter significantly slows down, so kids will have to give a few push kicks. This didn’t detract from the overall enjoyment, but it’s something to be aware of. Additionally, the 100-watt chain-driven motor is surprisingly loud. For such a small motor, the noise it produces is comparable to a buzzsaw, something our parents and neighbors didn’t always appreciate.

The lack of safety features was also a disappointment. The Razor E100, being a scooter aimed at children, surprisingly lacks reflectors or a bell to alert others. Despite the unexpected loud motor sound, which some may argue could replace a horn, we thought additional safety features should have been included. It does come with a handbrake for sudden stops, but we felt visibility should have been given more importance. However, you can buy these add-ons for a relatively cheap.

Razor E100 specs Max speed: 10mph (16 km/h)

10mph (16 km/h) Battery life: Up to 40 mins

Up to 40 mins Range: 6.5miles (10km)

6.5miles (10km) Weight: 11.5kg (25lbs)

11.5kg (25lbs) Max rider weight: 120lbs

Should you buy the Razor E100 electric scooter?

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If your child is inclined towards electric scooters or two-wheelers in general, the Razor E100 could be an excellent choice for their first ride. Its beginner-friendly design makes it less complicated to learn than a bicycle, making it a perfect electric scooter for kids starting out on two wheels.

The manageable top speed makes it ideal for trips that are slightly too far on foot, while the robust build assures you of its longevity. However, for a well-rounded safety feature set, you might want to consider investing in additional accessories like reflectors or a bell for improved visibility and safety, especially if the young ones intend to ride around until dusk. These additions are conveniently available at a low cost on Amazon or at your local hardware store.

While the Razor E100 electric scooter is a highly recommended entry-level option for growing kids, you could also consider the Gotrax GXL V2 ($279 at Amazon). It has a higher rider weight limit and includes the added safety features mentioned earlier. However, at a price tag of just $199.99, the Razor E100 remains a stellar birthday gift that offers considerable value for money and promises hours of outdoor fun for young riders.

Razor E100 review: FAQs

How fast does a Razor E100 electric scooter go? The Razor E100 goes up to 10 mph (16 km/h)

How do I charge the Razor E100 electric scooter? To charge your Razor E100, ensure the power switch is off and open the kickstand to keep it upright. Then plug your charger into the wall and align the three-pronged cord with the port beside your scooter.

Which is better, the Razor E90 or E100? Both scooters are relatively similar. However, the E100 has a twist throttle instead of a button which is a bit easier to use, and has two 12V batteries, whereas the E90 only has one. For your money, the E100 is a better buy.

How long does a Razor E100 battery last? Razor says the E100 can last 40 minutes of continuous riding. If you start and stop frequently, you will get an average of an hour of riding before needing to recharge.

What charger does the Razor E100 use? The Razor E100 uses a 24 Volt 1.5 Amp 3-Prong Battery Charger. Click this link to purchase one from Amazon.

How do I start the Razor E100 electric scooter? Flip the power switch beside the charging port to start the Razor E100 scooter. The switch will light up red when on. Then, push off with one foot and twist the throttle to engage the motor and start riding.

