Razer storms into Prime Day with over $1,000 off gaming gear

Some tech brands only offer modest discounts on Amazon Prime Day, but Razer is going all out. With up to $1,200 and 45% off premium gaming gear and laptops, Razer’s discounts on big and small ticket items are rather impressive.

On one end of the price spectrum, the already affordable Razer Barracuda X gaming headset is down to its lowest price ever of just $69.99 ($30 off). The versatile wireless gaming headset has a dual-wireless design and compatibility across multiple devices. It boasts a detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic for clear voice pickup, while the TriForce 40mm drivers deliver balanced audio with good bass response.

If you’re looking for a whole new gaming setup, there’s $1,200 off the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop. The powerful machine is down to $1,999.99 today. The specs include a 12th Gen Intel 14-Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a 17.3-inch QHD 240Hz display. In other words, the ideal device for hardcore gaming on the go.

