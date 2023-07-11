Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Razer storms into Prime Day with over $1,000 off gaming gear
Some tech brands only offer modest discounts on Amazon Prime Day, but Razer is going all out. With up to $1,200 and 45% off premium gaming gear and laptops, Razer’s discounts on big and small ticket items are rather impressive.
On one end of the price spectrum, the already affordable Razer Barracuda X gaming headset is down to its lowest price ever of just $69.99 ($30 off). The versatile wireless gaming headset has a dual-wireless design and compatibility across multiple devices. It boasts a detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic for clear voice pickup, while the TriForce 40mm drivers deliver balanced audio with good bass response.
If you’re looking for a whole new gaming setup, there’s $1,200 off the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop. The powerful machine is down to $1,999.99 today. The specs include a 12th Gen Intel 14-Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a 17.3-inch QHD 240Hz display. In other words, the ideal device for hardcore gaming on the go.
Here are the highlights of the extensive Razer Prime Day sale:
- Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop for $1,999.99 ($1,000 off)
- Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop for $1,999.99 ($1,200 off)
- Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for 54.99 ($45 off)
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Pro Controller for 89.99 ($60 off)
- Razer Leviathan V2 X PC Soundbar for $69.99 ($30 off)
- Razer Barracuda X Gaming Headset for $69.99 ($30 off)
You don’t need a Prime membership for all of these deals, but in any event, you can try the service for free for 30 days and then cancel once you’ve made the most of the Prime Day sale.