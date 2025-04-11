Razer made a Steam Link alternative, and it plays way more than Steam games

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR Razer PC Remote Play, a local streaming app similar to Steam Link, has officially launched on Android and iOS.

Announced at CES, it has been available in beta for a few months.

The app is based on Moonlight and provides native-resolution streaming and excellent performance.

Steam Link provides an easy way to stream your Steam Library on your phone or tablet, but a new app takes the experience to a whole new level. Razer PC Remote Play, from the popular gaming accessory brand, has now officially launched on Android and iOS, providing several benefits beyond what Steam Link can do.

The app is based on the open-source streaming app Moonlight, with a few added features. For example, it will automatically create a virtual window that matches the native resolution and refresh rate of your client device for pixel-perfect streaming. Since it’s not tied to Steam, it works with any game on your system, from the Epic Game Store to PC Game Pass and more.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

I tested the feature a few months ago while it was in beta, and came away very impressed. Setup is slightly more complicated, since it requires you to install not just the Razer PC Remote Play app but also the Razer Nexus app, but performance is better than anything on the market. Granted, it also requires you to install a fairly invasive PC app and create an account.

The app now supports native resolution streaming, AV1, and all game stores.

With the official launch, the app now supports all mobile controllers on Android and iOS, as well as the AV1 codec for improved streaming and lower latency.

If you happen to have the premium Razer Kishi Ultra controller, it also now supports Razer Sensa HD Haptics. This creates haptic feedback based on audio queues for better immersion. On iPad, Razer PC Remote Play also supports mouse and keyboard inputs for compatible games.

To try the app, you need to download the Razer Cortex app on your host PC and the Razer Nexus and Razer PC Remove Play apps on your client device. The two mobile apps are available free of charge on the Play Store and App Store.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.