Razer’s new gaming earbuds come with a surprisingly feature-packed case

TL;DR Razer has unveiled the Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed, with a case that also works as a 2.4GHz wireless receiver.

The new earbuds also feature Bluetooth 6.0, up to 40 hours of battery life, and hybrid ANC that’s claimed to be 50% better than the previous model.

Razer also announced the cheaper Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed, which drops ANC and Bluetooth 6.0 but keeps the same core idea.

Competition in the gaming earbuds market is pretty fierce, so it helps to have a unique and genuinely useful feature to stand out. That seems to be what Razer is going for with the new Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed, a pair of wireless gaming earbuds whose charging case also doubles as a 2.4GHz wireless receiver for ultra-low-latency audio.

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Razer announced the Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed in a press release today, with the new premium option combining the company’s HyperSpeed Wireless tech with Bluetooth 6.0 for switching between devices like phones, PCs, handhelds, and consoles. The company says the case acts as both a charger and a wireless receiver when the dongle is inserted, and it can also be plugged in over USB-C so you can play and charge at the same time. The SmartSwitch feature lets you quickly switch between HyperSpeed Wireless and Bluetooth modes.

Beyond that headline perk, you’re getting the usual solid features you’d expect from Razer. The Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed brings hybrid ANC, THX Spatial Audio on PC, and up to 40 hours of total battery life, including up to ten hours from the earbuds themselves and another 30 from the case. Razer is also claiming up to 50% better noise reduction than the previous generation.

A cheaper model is included in the launch if the V3 buds are beyond your budget. The Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed drops Bluetooth to 5.3 and skips ANC, but it keeps the same general multi-platform idea, including HyperSpeed Wireless via the case and THX Spatial Audio on PC. Battery life is rated at up to 35 hours, with up to ten hours from the earbuds and another 25 from the case.

If you’re tempted, Razer has the Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed listed at $129.99 in the US, while the Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed comes in at $99.99. If the claims about the extra utility of the case and the improved ANC live up to the hype, that doesn’t seem a bad investment.

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