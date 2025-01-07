The new Razer Blade 16 makes the switch to AMD and is the thinnest Blade to date

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

TL;DR The 2025 Razer Blade 16 is here, even if it isn’t joined by a Razer Blade 18.

The new Razer Blade swaps to AMD Ryzen processors, a first for the Blade 16 series.

There’s currently no word on when it will arrive or what the starting price is.

Another year, another Razer Blade. The Android Authority team had the opportunity to check out the Razer Blade 16 and take a closer look at what’s new. This CES feels a bit different as it’s the first time in years that we don’t see a Blade 18, and it’s also the very first time the Blade 16 doesn’t feature an Intel processor.

Razer is swapping Intel out for AMD Ryzen AI processors, which have become the leading choice for many PC gamers in recent years. The laptop will offer support for up to the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX370 processor. Not only is this the first Razer Blade 16 model to debut with AMD chips, but it’s also the thinnest Razer Blade to date at just 0.59 inches — approximately 32% thinner than the previous Blade 16.

Lastly, there’s a new keyboard with improved 1.5mm key travel, which should result in a much more satisfying typing (and gaming) experience.

As you can see from the pictures, it isn’t aesthetically too different this year (as seen in the photo above), but there are a few small tweaks. The Blade 16 now features new programmable macro keys and a Microsoft CoPilot key. The latter is a first for Razer laptops.

As for what’s under the hood? Unfortunately, we don’t have much else in the way of specs just yet.

We know that you can expect NVIDIA 5000-series graphics and a new thermal design for better heat management. You can also expect a nearly identical display experience to last year, which saw the introduction of a 16-inch OLED with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.2ms response time. Beyond that, there’s no official word on RAM, storage, or other specifications.

Historically, the Blade 16 has offered up to 4TB of storage and up to 32GB of RAM out of the box, with options to upgrade to 64GB. We imagine this will at least continue with the new Blade 16, but again, there’s not much to go on just yet. There’s also no official word on pricing or even a release window.

While I’m not on the ground this year personally (though our team is, as you can see from our in-house pictures), I have attended several Razer briefs during CES over the years and can say it’s not particularly unusual for Razer to withhold some details from its initial press announcements. This is often because it’s waiting for announcements from partners like NVIDIA before revealing more. Hopefully, we’ll know more in the days to come.

