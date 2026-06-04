Modders are turning Ray-Ban Meta glasses into spy gear for as little as $50

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Many modders are charging $50 to $100 to physically destroy the recording LED on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, creating an undetected “stealth mode.”

While Meta’s software blocks low-tech cover-ups like tape, physically drilling out the LED severs the circuitry without triggering the camera lockout warning.

The demand for modifications is heavily driven by content creators secretly filming strangers for viral trends

Meta and EssilorLuxottica finally hit a goldmine with the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The companies reportedly sold over 7 million pairs in 2025 alone, doing what Google Glass never could: making wearable tech look genuinely fashionable. But as with any piece of tech that achieves massive mainstream scale, the compromises and edge cases are starting to catch up. A new report from Joanna Stern is shedding light on a rapidly growing underground industry dedicated to turning these everyday smart glasses into covert spy gear.

On a standard pair of Ray-Ban Meta glasses, the right side houses the camera lens, while the left side features a prominent capture LED. Whenever you record a video or go live, that light pulses to signal to the people around you that they’re on camera.

Meta knew people would try to cover this up, so they built a software fallback. If you try the low-tech approach, like putting a piece of black tape or a sticker over the LED, the glasses detect the blockage and throw an error on your phone, completely locking you out of the camera until it’s cleared.

The $100 “Stealth Mode” mod

As Stern highlights on YouTube, modders on platforms like Facebook Marketplace are offering a service to physically disable the front recording LED on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, effectively creating a “stealth mode” that completely bypasses Meta’s built-in privacy guardrails.

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Modders are charging between $50 and $100 to physically and permanently destroy the LED. The process involves: Taping off the frame around the light indicator to protect the rest of the glasses during the process.

Breaking the outer glass covering the LED.

Using a precise rotary tool (like a Dremel) to drill straight into the LED, shattering it completely.

Filling the remaining cavity with a clear UV-curable resin and polishing it to a flat surface. The result? The glasses look virtually indistinguishable from a stock pair, but because the circuitry is permanently severed rather than just obscured, the software fails to trigger a blockage warning. The camera records flawlessly, without actively and continuously alerting onlookers about its activity.

This isn’t just an isolated group of enthusiasts. According to the report, ads offering this specific modification have popped up across at least 30 US states. In New York and New Jersey alone, over two dozen independent listings were uncovered.

Modders, operating out of residential garages and local workshops, claim business is booming. Some report getting eight to nine inquiries a day, turning a quick hardware hack into a highly profitable side hustle.

The demographic driving this demand varies wildly, but a significant portion of the trend is being fueled by internet culture. Specifically, a massive wave of content creators participating in “rizz camming”: a viral video format where individuals covertly record themselves hitting on strangers in public, later uploading the unconsenting interactions online for millions of views. While not every creator uses modified hardware, the demand for inconspicuous recording has never been higher. Other users include journalists working in high-risk environments or simply everyday consumers who find the blinking light “annoying” or socially awkward.

Meta’s cat-and-mouse game From a purely legal standpoint, modifying your own hardware isn’t a crime; it simply voids your manufacturer’s warranty. However, using these modified glasses to covertly record people seemingly opens up a massive legal grey area, heavily dependent on local wiretapping and consent laws.

Meta’s official terms of service strictly prohibit tampering with, obscuring, or modifying any privacy features on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The report quotes a Meta spokesperson saying: We aggressively target anyone advertising tampering tools, have removed thousands of violating ads and marketplace listings for these services, and pursue legal action when appropriate. While Meta has been purging these listings from Facebook Marketplace, new ones continue to surface using altered keywords.

Can software fix a hardware exploit? The real tragedy here is that a few bad actors risk ruining the broader adoption of a genuinely useful product category. Hands-free capture is incredible for capturing candid moments with family or accessing real-time multimodal AI translations while traveling. But if the general public begins to look at anyone wearing smart glasses with intense suspicion, the segment faces a steep uphill battle.

Fortunately, there are potential technical solutions. Third-party developers have already started releasing apps like NoGlasshole that scan for the distinct Bluetooth signatures broadcast by Meta glasses when they are out of their charging cases.

Meta could implement a structural fix in the hardware, but the company hasn’t done so yet, aside from incorporating the recording LED in the first place.

Until a permanent hardware or software guardrail is established, the illusion of privacy remains entirely broken. If you’re out in public, you can no longer simply assume that an unlit pair of smart glasses is turned off. With more players expected to enter the smart glasses space in the near future, we hope everyone takes privacy seriously, though this might be wishful thinking on our end.

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