Meta's new Ray-Ban glasses aim to replace your regular prescription frames

Meta

TL;DR Meta has launched two new pairs of Ray-Ban smart glasses specifically for users of prescription lenses.

Meta says these are apt for all-day usage, even though they are only slightly lighter than existing options in reality.

The new Ray-Ban Scriber and Blayzer frames come with the same specs as the existing Ray-Ban options without a display.

Although there aren’t reliable numbers to back this, numerous estimates suggest that more than half of the world’s population either uses or needs corrective glasses. About the same number of people also use Meta’s apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram combined. So, Meta would be sleeping on a massive business opportunity if it didn’t work on closing the gap between the two legions. And this is what it is aiming to do with its newest Ray-Ban smart glasses.

After reportedly selling more than seven million smart glasses in 2025 alone, Meta is now going after the larger pool of bespectacled users. It has officially released new Ray-Ban glasses specifically designed with prescription lenses in mind. These smart glasses fall under Meta’s new Optics series, which includes frames such as Blayzer Optics and Scriber Optics, with a starting price of $499.

Blayzer Scriber

In its listing, Meta notes these new pairs are specifically designed for users who require corrective lenses. It adds that these are lightweight and designed more intentionally to be worn all day. In reality, however, both Blayzer and Scriber models are only marginally lighter than the existing Wayfarer, Headlines, or Skyler variants under its Ray-Ban collection. While the Scriber has a rounded bottom, Blayzer has a relatively boxy frame.

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Both the new Ray-Ban Blayzer and Scriber variants come in regular and large sizes, although only the Blayzer can currently be chosen in a large size. Both also come in a variety of frame colors, ranging from the widely used solid black to a host of semi-transparent options. If you prefer, you can also choose photochromic lenses, which Meta calls “Transition lenses,” that automatically darken as you step out into the sun or in the presence of strong light.

Meta

Specs-wise, these new glasses don’t offer a noticeable difference from the existing models and come with similar 32GB storage, along with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. In terms of battery life, too, Meta maintains its claims of eight hours of regular use and 19 hours of standby, with the charging case adding another 48 hours.

Unlike Ray-Ban Display, which offers a see-through display built into the lenses, Meta is limiting these glasses to the more widely accepted use case: recording video and interacting over voice. They still feature a 12MP camera with up to 3K video recording functionality.

These glasses are already available for pre-order in various parts of the US, with an estimated delivery date of April 27, though the exact date may change with your customizations.

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