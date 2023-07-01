A random person sent me money on cash app: What should I do?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Did a random person send you money on Cash App? It always feels good to see your account grow, so you may be thinking the stars aligned and it’s your lucky day. We can’t stress how important it is to stop and think about what’s going on, though. There is a high chance this is part of a scam.

Are all random Cash App deposits scams? Let’s start by clarifying that receiving a random deposit from a stranger doesn’t automatically mean you’re getting scammed. Accidents happen, and they happen often. Someone may have simply mistyped your $Cashtag, phone number, or email.

Additionally, some people frequently receive money from strangers on Cash App. This is especially the case if you’re an influencer and take Cash App donations, for example. Sometimes it may even be people paying you back for forgotten loans. The possibilities are endless, but it’s always better to stay cautious and assume this could very well be a scam attempt.

How does a Cash App random deposit scam work?

It’s important that you learn how to identify a possible Cash App scam. There are two popular Cash App scams that involve sending a payment to a typical user, like yourself.

The most common is a scam method in which you’re sent money by “mistake.” The sender will then attempt to contact you, tell you it was an unfortunate error, and ask if you can send the money back. That sounds like a fair deal, right?

Well, if it’s a scam, there is a trick behind the whole situation. Usually, the scammer will send the payment using a stolen card, from a fake account. He can then receive your return, switch the card on Cash App, and send the money elsewhere. And because the money you originally received is essentially a fraudulent transaction, it will eventually be reported and the transaction will be reversed.

The second most popular scam works very similarly. The scammer will send you money, but won’t claim it was an accident. Instead, the person will say you’ve won some kind of prize, and the money you received was only the initial amount. Chances are you will be asked to pay some sort of fee to get the rest of the money. If you pay it, the scammer will likely disappear and never respond to you again. You won’t get any more deposits. And again, because the money you first got is probably paid with a stolen card, it will eventually be reported and reversed.

What to do when a random person sends you money on Cash App

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

First things first: whatever you do, do not send money to a random person who sends you money on Cash App. Even if you think it is the right thing to do.

Sure, it could have been an honest mistake, but it could also be a scam. It’s better to assume the worst and do things the right way. So, if someone sends you money “by mistake,” it’s best to let customer service handle it.

Also, don’t just trust the sender, even if it looks like it could be a friend or family member. Scammers are known to impersonate others and even go as far as hacking accounts. It’s better to get in touch with the person and ask if they sent you money, for any reason. In either case, the best bet is still to let the Cash App customer support team handle it.

How to contact Cash App Support: There are three ways to contact Cash App customer support. You can call them at 1(800)969-1940. The offices are open from Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM EST.

Additionally, you can reach out to the team on social media. Here are its Facebook. Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, and Reddit accounts.

The simplest way to reach out to Cash App Support is by using the chat feature within the app, though: Launch Cash App. Tap on the profile icon, in the top-right corner. Scroll down and tap on Support. Select Chat. Talk to Support and explain the situation. They will provide the right instructions to handle the issue.

Note: We used iPhone screenshots because the Cash App Android app blocks taking screenshots of certain pages. The process is the same on both iOS and Android, though.

You could also reach out via snail mail, but we don’t recommend that. The process will be much longer and Cash App will likely simply redirect you to their other contact methods.

If, for any reason, you prefer traditional mail, though, here is the address:

Block, Inc.

1955 Broadway, Suite 600

Oakland, CA 94612

FAQs

Can I keep the money someone sends to my Cash App by mistake? If any Cash App transaction is a mistake, the right thing to do is to return it. Not to mention the sender will likely contact Cash App Support to get the issue fixed. If this is a scam attempt, chances are the fraudulent transaction will be reported, and the transaction will be reversed. It’s better not to count on any of this money and work on a resolution.

What if I already sent the money to a scammer via Cash App? You can try to reach Cash App Support and try to get back the money. Additionally, you should contact the Federal Trade Commission and Internet Crime Complaint Center.

What happens if I already spent money a stranger sent to me on Cash App? If you already spent the money a stranger sent you, the transaction might end up being reversed and you will end up owing money to Cash App. Don’t spend it!

Comments