Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
First phones, then PCs: Now Quick Share is coming to your car
2 hours ago
- Google has announced that Quick Share is coming to cars with Google Built-in.
- This will allow you to share content between your car and phone, with no internet connection needed.
- There’s no word on a launch window right now.
Quick Share is one of the best tools around, letting you seamlessly share content between Android phones and tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs. Now, Google has confirmed that Quick Share is coming to another platform.
The company quietly announced on the Android Developers Blog that Quick Share is coming to cars with Google Built-in. Google didn’t give a timeline for availability, though.
Nevertheless, this is welcome news and means you should be able to easily share content between your phone and car without requiring an internet connection. Quick Share on your car could be useful if you’d like to view documents or directions on your car screen. This feature could also be handy in theory if you’d like to transfer media files for offline, standalone playback. I’m guessing it could make life easier if you want to sideload Android apps too.
This news comes after Google announced that Gemini would be coming to Android Auto and Google Built-in. It also follows our discovery that Android Auto could support smart glasses and air-conditioning systems.