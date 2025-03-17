Android Auto could get a ton of AC features, including defrosting (APK teardown)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Auto teardown has revealed plenty of strings related to climate control support.

The strings suggest the ability to control air-conditioning and even window defrosting.

There’s no word on when these capabilities will arrive in Android Auto.

We first heard about Android Auto potentially getting climate control support a couple of weeks ago. Now, an app teardown has given us plenty more details about this feature.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We dug into the latest version of the Android Auto app (14.0.151144-release.daily) and discovered loads more strings related to climate control capabilities. These strings point to features like the ability to toggle air conditioning on and off, “auto” and “sync” modes, and even the ability to defrost the front or rear windows. Check out the strings below.

Code Copy Text <string name="control_ac_off">AC OFF</string> <string name="control_ac_on">AC</string> <string name="control_auto">AUTO</string> <string name="control_defrost_front">FRONT</string> <string name="control_defrost_rear">REAR</string> <string name="control_sync">SYNC</string>

We’re not quite sure what the auto mode entails, but we’re guessing it would automatically adjust temperatures and other settings based on a variety of factors (e.g. previously set preferences). Digging a little deeper into the app also suggests that the “sync” mode could synchronize driver and passenger temperatures. We also spotted references to seat temperature, recirculation, seat ventilation, side mirror and steering wheel heating, fan speed, and more.

Furthermore, we’ve got our first apparent look at a few icons associated with these climate controls, namely recirculation and windshield defrost icons. Check them out in the image below.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

In any event, this all suggests that Android Auto is about to get a massive upgrade as far as in-car controls go. The real question is whether any carmakers are already on board with this functionality or if Google is merely building it in hopes of carmakers eventually adopting it. However, I do hope that any car brands adopting these Android Auto capabilities retain physical controls for climate control and defrosting.

