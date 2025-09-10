Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 Plus is here: Fast charging without the heat

Supplied by Qualcomm

This fast charging solution offers cooler temperatures and more efficient power delivery by using lower voltage.

The first devices with Quick Charge 5 Plus support will be launched later this month.

Qualcomm has offered its Quick Charge fast-charging solution for over a decade now, but we haven’t seen a new iteration since 2020’s Quick Charge 5. Fortunately, we can now say hello to Quick Charge 5 Plus.

Quick Charge 5 Plus offers 100W+ charging speeds once again, but also brings cooler and more efficient power delivery. Qualcomm says the phone can charge at 20V/7A for 140W charging.

This approach means Quick Charge 5 Plus touts lower device temperatures, improved battery health, and stable performance. The company claims that other fast charging solutions generate heat due to higher voltages, which results in a drop in charging speed to cool things down.

For what it’s worth, OnePlus’s SuperVOOC charging offers a lower voltage approach. For example, you can expect 120W charging (11V/11A), or 80W charging (11V/7.3A). This seemed to pay off for the OnePlus 13, as we noticed variable temperatures but lower peak and average temperatures than the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, which rely on slightly higher voltages. So Qualcomm wouldn’t be the first to adopt this approach. But this is still a welcome addition in light of the company’s large footprint and Quick Charge’s compatibility with USB-PPS.

Qualcomm says Quick Charge 5 Plus is backwards compatible with previous QC standards all the way to Quick Charge 2. The chip designer adds that devices to be announced at its Snapdragon Summit later this month will also support the new charging standard. Accessories with Quick Charge 5 Plus will roll out later this year.

“Quick Charge also works seamlessly with devices powered by non-Snapdragon platforms, delivering a charging experience equivalent to competitors’ chargers,” the company adds. We’re guessing Qualcomm is referring to devices powered by MediaTek, Samsung Exynos, and/or Google Tensor chips. This wouldn’t be a surprise in light of the previous Quick Charge 5 protocol being compatible with the USB-PD and PPS standards.

