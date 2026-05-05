Some of the best-selling Android phones in 2026 skip a feature you take for granted

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TL;DR Counterpoint Research has revealed its list of the best-selling smartphones for the first quarter of the year.

The top-selling Android phone was the Galaxy A07 4G, with two other 4G phones in the top ten.

Other Android phones on the list include the Galaxy A17 5G, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56.

The smartphone market is in turmoil at the moment as the RAM crisis bites hard. How has this changed the landscape in terms of the most popular phones globally, though? Well, a tracking company has now revealed more details.

Counterpoint Research has posted its list of the top 10 best-selling smartphones in Q1 2026, and the most popular Android phone was the Samsung Galaxy A07 4G. It ranked fourth on the list. Check out the rankings below.

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Yes, the best-selling Android phone in the previous quarter didn’t even have 5G. This wasn’t even the only 4G phone on the list, as the ninth-placed Galaxy A17 4G and 10th-placed Xiaomi Redmi A5 also lack 5G connectivity. If anything, I’m expecting even more budget Android phones with 4G in 2026, as the RAM crisis means smartphone makers might skip 5G as part of cost-cutting measures.

Other Android phones on the list include the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G (fifth), the Galaxy A56 (seventh), and the Galaxy A36 (eighth). Counterpoint Research said the Galaxy S26 Ultra narrowly missed out on the list. That’s not a bad showing, as the Ultra phone was only available for a few weeks in the quarter.

Otherwise, the top three spots were taken by the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Pro. Last year’s iPhone 16 ranked sixth.

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