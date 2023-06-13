PUBG Mobile controller support: Here are your best options on Android and iOS

Mobile gaming has come a long way in the past few years, with games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile offering console-quality gameplay on smartphones. However, touch-screen controls have their limitations. No matter your skill level, any player would benefit from playing PUBG Mobile or any other mobile game with a controller.

Unlike CoD Mobile, which offers support for several popular controllers, PUBG Mobile controller support is limited years after its release. That said, there are some ways to enhance the experience. Here’s everything you need to know about PUBG Mobile controller support!

Does PUBG Mobile have controller support?

Adam Birney / Android Authority

PUBG Mobile does not officially support Bluetooth controllers on Android and iOS devices. There are ways to get around this with certain plug-ins and devices, but these are not officially supported, and we’ve previously seen reports of accounts being banned for using one.

However, there is one way to play PUBG Mobile with a controller. Just load it up on your PC using a PUBG Mobile PC emulator like Tencent Gaming Buddy/Gameloop or Bluestacks. These applications allow you to fully customize inputs to use any PC game controller, mouse, or keyboard. Note that playing on an emulator will match you with other emulator players, even if grouped with friends on mobile. This may put you and your team at a disadvantage.

If you decide to play on a PC, there are many controller options to choose from. Our pick for the best PUBG Mobile controller is the Xbox One Wireless controller. This has been a staple console controller for years, and if you don’t already have one, you can pick one up at the link below.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller The Xbox controller has come a long way since the days of the Duke, and it's more powerful than ever. The updated design feels great in your hands and the battery should last for hours of action. See price at Amazon Save $10.99

What are the best PUBG Mobile controllers for Android and iOS?

Although full controllers are not supported in PUBG Mobile, a few manufacturers make devices that work with the battle royale titan. These are essentially trigger attachments that clip onto your phone and allow you to shoot without taking your thumbs off the virtual sticks. Since they have no software component, they work on Android and iOS devices.

They are available in two types: one with just the clips and one that fits your entire phone into an enclosure. Both will work with PUBG Mobile or any other mobile game and are significantly easier to master than “claw” grips.

By sticking phone joysticks to your screen, you can also get a slightly more tactile experience from the triggers. These are much easier to find without looking, although they won’t allow you to sprint in PUBG and may block a significant amount of the screen on smaller phones. They’re also very inexpensive, so hardcore PUBG Mobile players have nothing to lose by giving them a shot!

How do you use a controller with PUBG Mobile?

The clips above are quick and easy to install, but there is one more step to take before you can drop into Erangel or Vikendi. You must go into settings and adjust your control scheme for the fire buttons to appear beneath the trigger spots.

To do this, open the Settings in-game, then tap Customize Buttons. Select one of the layouts and hit Customize. You can move whatever buttons you want to the top of the screen where the triggers hit. You may also want to create and save a new layout. This way, you can switch layouts when not playing with PUBG Mobile triggers. Once finished, tap Save and Exit.

How to customize buttons in PUBG: During a match, hit the Settings gear. Go into the Customize Buttons tab. Select one of the layouts and select Customize. Move the buttons as you please. Hit Save. Tap on the Exit button.

Will PUBG Mobile add controller support in the future? It’s been years since PUBG Mobile officially launched, and there has been no indication from Tencent or Lightspeed & Quantum that they will add future controller support. That said, Tencent’s other major franchise, Call of Duty Mobile, added controller support in late 2019. That means they might revisit the feature in the future.

We’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything, but check out some of our other PUBG Mobile content for now. We have a great list of tips and tricks, as well as a pro’s advice.

FAQs

Does PUBG Mobile support controllers? PUBG Mobile doesn’t officially support controllers. It’s also been known to ban accounts if it detects the use of one.

Does PUBG Mobile support emulators? You can play PUBG Mobile on an emulator, but the developer isn’t a huge fan of it. In fact, you’ll only be matched with other emulator users if you choose to do so.

Is it OK to use trigger clips to play PUBG Mobile? Trigger clips for smartphones may be a bit frowned upon, as they provide an advantage over other users. They aren’t strictly banned, though. Likely because it’s nearly impossible to detect if you’re using one.

Why does PUBG Mobile not support controllers? Lightspeed and Quantum, the PUBG Mobile developer, isn’t a fan of letting people have an advantage over other players. Having a controller will put a user in a significant advantage over touch gamers.

