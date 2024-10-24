10 best games on BlueStacks Android emulator: Play mobile games on PC and Mac!

PC emulators for Android have come a long way in the past few years, and now you can enjoy a wide variety of games that your phone might not even be able to run. BlueStacks is our favorite Android emulator with a gaming focus, so we put together this list of the best games to play on the BlueStacks Android emulator.

You’ll find a variety of genres like strategy, action, simulation, and gacha games. Check out our picks and start your BlueStacks download and get playing right away!

Best games on BlueStacks Android emulator:

What is BlueStacks? BlueStacks is the most popular Android emulator for PC and Mac,with over 1 billion downloads and a community of 500 million+ gamers. It not only allows you to run Android games on your desktop, but it also offers a number of additional features to take the experience to the next level. Read also: Android emulator BlueStacks 5 is here

Those features include improved graphics performance compared to even high-end smartphones, custom mappings for keyboards or Bluetooth controllers, and multi-instance capabilities to play on more than one account at a time. Plus, there are regular giveaways for gaming gear and in-game items.

Why download BlueStacks? BlueStacks is ideal for both casual and hardcore gamers. For games that require long play sessions, BlueStacks saves your phone’s battery while delivering a better experience with full-screen mode, higher frame rates, and enhanced graphics. If you’re into games like PUBG Mobile or Call of Duty: Mobile, BlueStacks’ powerful emulator can handle these demanding titles far better than most smartphones.

For streamers, BlueStacks is even more beneficial. It’s easy to stream directly to Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook using OBS or other software, offering a professional setup compared to mobile streaming, which can be limiting and cumbersome. For social gamers, the new Play Together feature offers a seamless way to stream your favorite games and invite friends to play along instantly—no BlueStacks installation required for them to join the fun.

Is BlueStacks safe? Yes, BlueStacks is completely safe. Unlike many other Android emulators, BlueStacks is made by a legitimate and reputable company based in California that takes data protection seriously, prioritizing data security and GDPR compliance. To avoid risks, you should always be sure to download BlueStacks from the official website and not any third-party sources.

BlueStacks will, however, consume a lot of resources on your computer, just like many other resource heavy applications or games. it’s best to run it on a computer with adequate specs to ensure smooth performance. Keep that in mind if you want to leave it running in the background on a less than powerful machine.

1. AFK Arena

On the surface, AFK Arena looks like just another gacha game, but there is enough depth in its auto-play mechanics to sustain a huge playerbase around the world. Plus, the graphics and animations are fantastic, with just enough story to keep you interested in grinding it out.

This makes our list of the best games for BlueStacks because you can take advantage of combo keys to repeat stages each time they’re finished. This is a game-changer for grinding out progression for both new and experienced players.

2. Arknights

Arknights is a new game from the same developer as the hit strategy game Azur Lane. It features the typical anime aesthetics, but gameplay is something truly unique for the gacha genre. It’s a kind of hybrid tower defense game with a much higher difficulty than you might expect.

As always, there is an element of grinding to progress, but thanks to BlueStacks you can set it and forget it. With fantastic art and F2P friendly gameplay, Arknights is perfect for fans of gacha games that are looking for something different.

3. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

Anime fans will be more than familiar with The Seven Deadly Sins, which is one of the most popular anime and manga series around. Although the manga finished in early 2020, you can still relive the story with the fantastic turn-based strategy game Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. It features the same voice actors as the anime series and some of the best visuals ever seen in a mobile game.

Even if you’re not a fan of the anime, the incredible graphics and charming characters will leave you hooked.

4. Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile was one of the biggest releases of 2020, and although Bluetooth controller support was recently added, mouse and keyboard controls remain the most accurate. Touch controls are notably finicky, even for experienced mobile gamers.

That’s where the BlueStacks Android emulator comes in. It allows you to customize your control scheme on PC and play how you want to play. If you enjoy this one, you should also check out PUBG Mobile, although odds are you’ve already spent many hours in the forests of Vekendi.

5. Rise of Kingdoms

From the developers behind AFK Arena and Rise of Civilizations, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade is a strategy game that features both real-time battles and kingdom building gameplay. A huge player base, frequent updates, and plenty of premium currency for free players mean you’ll never run out of things to do.

6. Shop Titans

Shop Titans is a unique take on a fairly well-tread genre for mobile gaming, but what really sets it apart is great execution and balance. In it, you play as an upstart merchant who must build their shop into a retail empire. Not only can you fully customize your character and shop design, you can also team up with other artisans and equip local warriors to defend the town or explore dangerous dungeons.

Like most simulation games, it’s a slow burn that you can come back to for years, but the daily and hourly progression is fast enough to keep you playing for hours at a time.

7. King of Avalon: Dragon Warfare

King of Avalon is another mobile game that has stood the test of time. At its core, it’s a multiplayer kingdom building game, but it also has MMO elements that keep the game interesting after weeks or months of gameplay.

Playing on BlueStacks Android emulator makes it even easier to keep track of your kingdom while multitasking, and offers some powerful tools like multi-instancing for the truly committed.

8. Idle Heroes

If you’re looking for an idle game to play in the background while studying or watching Netflix, Idle Heroes is one of the best and most popular games out there. Countless players around the world have been playing for years, and by simply logging into your Google Play account you can continue your progression on your phone or PC thanks to the BlueStacks Android emulator.

Many games have copied the formula set by Idle Heroes, but few do it as well. Plus, frequent updates and new events keep things fresh for veterans and newbies alike.

9. Reign of Empires

Civilization building games are a dime a dozen on the Google Play Store, but one of the best of the lot is Reign of Empires, previously titled Civilization War. It lets you choose from eight of the world’s most famous civilizations from history, from ancient Egypt to the Japanese Shogunate. As you build up your civilization, you can attack other players and steal their resources.

With the BlueStacks emulator’s multi-instancing feature, you can have several civilizations building at once, which should help alleviate your reliance on active clanmates to progress in the late game.

10. State of Survival

There are plenty of zombie survival games on Android, but one of the best available is State of Survival. As you expand your territory and recruit new surVivors, you can learn more about the infection and how to stop it. The game is great for running in the background while you do other tasks, and it’s very friendly to free players.

